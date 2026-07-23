PHYTOKANA INGREDIENTS COMPLETES $25 MILLION UNIT OFFERING TO ADVANCE VALUE-ADDED AGRI-PROCESSING IN ALBERTA

Strategic Investor, Existing Shareholders, Employees and Directors Participate in Financing to Advance Alberta's First Commercial-Scale Dry Fractionation Facility

CALGARY, AB, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phytokana Ingredients Inc. ("Phytokana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $25 million Unit Offering led by a strategic investor and supported by existing shareholders, employees, and directors of the Company. The terms of the financing have not been disclosed.

The financing completes the equity capital required for the Company to proceed to Final Investment Decision ("FID") for its planned 30,000 metric tonne per annum dry fractionation facility in Strathmore, Alberta.

The facility will produce high-value protein concentrates and high-protein flour ingredients for domestic and international food and beverage manufacturers serving the rapidly growing market for protein-enriched Better-for-You food products.

Chris Theal, President & Chief Executive Officer of Phytokana, commented:

"The successful completion of this financing represents a significant milestone for Phytokana and reflects the confidence our investors have in our strategy, our team, and the commercial opportunity before us. The broad participation of existing shareholders, employees, directors, and new investors demonstrates a shared commitment to our vision as we move toward Final Investment Decision and the construction of Alberta's first commercial-scale dry fractionation facility."

The financing follows the Company's recent announcement of long-term definitive offtake agreements representing approximately $450 million in contracted revenues, with cumulative sales opportunities exceeding $500 million when combined with executed Memorandums of Understanding. Together, these commercial agreements and the completion of the Company's equity financing establish a strong foundation for the next phase of project execution.

Vincent Chahley, Chairman of Phytokana, added:

"Proceeding to Final Investment Decision is the culmination of years of disciplined execution, technical development, and customer engagement. We are grateful for the continued confidence of our investors and look forward to advancing a project that will create significant value for Alberta farmers, strengthen Canada's food ingredient manufacturing sector, and supply innovative, sustainable ingredients to customers around the world."

The Company will now advance final engineering, procurement, and project execution activities in preparation for construction of the Strathmore facility.

Tailwind Ventures acted as the sole financial advisor and bookrunner to Phytokana in connection with the successful completion of the Offering.

About Phytokana Ingredients Inc.

Phytokana Ingredients Inc. is a privately held, Calgary-based innovator focused on the development, processing, and commercialization of sustainable pulse proteins and flour ingredients for the food, beverage, and baked goods industries. Through advanced dry fractionation technology, Phytokana is building Alberta's first commercial-scale facility dedicated to producing clean-label, protein-enriched ingredients that support the global transition toward healthier and more sustainable food systems. www.phytokana.com

About Tailwind Ventures

Tailwind Ventures is a boutique investment bank focused in complex, capital-intensive sectors. It provides capital markets and M&A advisory, investor relations, and research services to growth-stage and mid-market companies. www.tailwindventures.co

SOURCE Phytokana Ingredients Inc.