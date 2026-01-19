PI AgSciences announces leadership changes for North America and Finance Organizations

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PI AgSciences is excited to announce that, Wes Hays will assume the role of North America Commercial Lead for the PI AgSciences business. Wes will lead and build the sales team representing PI AgSciences' portfolio including the revolutionary products developed using the PREtech platform.

Wes Hays North America Commercial Lead PI AgSciences Ryan Inkley Chief Financial Officer PI AgSciences

Wes joined the PI AgSciences team last August as the Global Marketing Lead – Biologicals. He brings a strong background in leading and developing teams as well as 26 years of experience working with farmers and ag retailers across the world. Prior to joining PI AgSciences, Wes spent 13 years at Monsanto/Bayer in several roles including Agronomist, North America Soybean Business Lead, and Western Illinois Business Unit Lead among others. Wes holds an MBA from University of Nebraska - Lincoln and a Bachelor of Science in Ag Studies from Iowa State University.

"In the 5 months Wes has been at PI, he's already had a tremendous, positive impact. I'm excited to have Wes working in this new capacity. His leadership and experience are just what this organization needs to lead it into the future.", said Jagresh Rana, CEO PI AgSciences.

In addition, Ryan Inkley will join PI AgSciences as Chief Financial Officer. Ryan will lead finance operations for the PI AgSciences commercial business.

Ryan has spent more than 23 years in finance leadership roles across accounting, commercial finance, strategic planning, M&A and venture finance. His last 17 years were spent at Monsanto/Bayer, most recently working with the Commercial Strategy team. Ryan holds an MBA from Webster University and a bachelor's degree in accounting from University of Missouri – St. Louis.

"I am so excited to have Ryan join our team at PI AgSciences. His financial acuity, understanding of global ag business and leadership ability will be a great asset for our team.", said Jagresh Rana, CEO PI AgSciences.

Both Wes and Ryan will be based out of the new PI AgSciences headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri U.S.A.

About PI AgSciences

PI AgSciences is PI Industries' global agriculture business, delivering integrated solutions across biologicals and crop protection branded products for growers worldwide.

