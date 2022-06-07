P.I. Works and VMware To Bolster O-RAN Adoption and Innovation

P.I. Works' rApps to be interoperable with VMware's Non-Real-Time RIC Platform to enable the automation and optimization of Open RAN networks

RESTON, VA, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P.I. Works, the leading provider of AI-driven mobile network management solutions, has announced its rApps are now interoperable with VMware's Non-Real-Time RIC (RAN Intelligent Controller) platform, which will allow for the efficient automation and optimization of both existing and Open RAN mobile network elements. The solution will enable operators to make the shift toward introducing O-RAN into their existing networks.