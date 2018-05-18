PIA Expresses Disappointment at Failure of Farm Bill in House

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) is disappointed by the failure of the U.S. House of Representatives to pass a 5-year reauthorization of the Farm Bill, H.R. 2. The bill failed by a vote of 198-213 on the House floor early this afternoon.
The Farm Bill was derailed when it got caught up in a dispute among Republican lawmakers over unrelated immigration issues.
"While we are disappointed by the outcome of today's vote on the Farm Bill, PIA will continue to work with both the House and Senate in order to pass a Farm Bill that protects crop insurance and recognizes the vital role played by independent insurance agents in the delivery of the federal crop insurance program," said Jon Gentile, PIA National Vice President of Government Relations.
Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA members are Local Agents Serving Main Street America SM. PIA's web address is www.pianet.com.
