"While we are disappointed by the outcome of today's vote on the Farm Bill, PIA will continue to work with both the House and Senate in order to pass a Farm Bill that protects crop insurance and recognizes the vital role played by independent insurance agents in the delivery of the federal crop insurance program," said Jon Gentile, PIA National Vice President of Government Relations.

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA members are Local Agents Serving Main Street America SM. PIA's web address is www.pianet.com.

This press release is online at:

http://pianet.com/news/press-releases/2018/pia-expresses-disappointment-at-failure-of-farm-bill-in-house

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pia-expresses-disappointment-at-failure-of-farm-bill-in-house-300651290.html

SOURCE National Association of Professional Insurance Agents

Related Links

http://www.pianet.com

