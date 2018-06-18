PIA Partners With InsureZone to Launch PIA Market Access Program

PIA Market Access, available at www.PIAMarketAccess.com, is a wholesale market access program that will help PIA members access personal and commercial lines markets from a number of admitted "A" or better-rated companies. Agents submitting applications through the platform can receive quotes from most of these companies through a technologically advanced comparative rater and lead management system.

"As an agent, I know how difficult it can be to obtain appointments with companies while you are initially growing your book of business and to maintain those appointments once you've got them," said PIA National President Timothy Russell, CPCU, of Southport, Connecticut. "PIA Market Access enables agents to gain access to highly sought carriers by utilizing InsureZone's contracts."

If agents already have their own carrier appointments but are seeking a comparative rater, the PIA Market Access "Best of Both Worlds" Program gives agents the opportunity to rate c/l and p/l business from their existing carrier contracts and InsureZone contracts within the same platform.

"Our goal in this partnership with PIA is to provide technology to improve agents' ease of doing business," says InsureZone CEO John Pergande. "It's been our experience that the average independent agent can benefit substantially from minor improvements in the policy sales and servicing process, and our market leading insurance sales CRM and policy self-service portal, branded as the PIA Market Access Program, gives these agents the leverage they need in order to profitably grow their independent agencies."

"PIA has negotiated a special offer for PIA members. Enrolled agents will receive two months free and thereafter an exclusive low monthly rate for the use of InsureZone technology and market access," said Alexi Papandon, PIA National's senior vice president of products and services. "PIA members can also expect to see competitive commission rates, and agents who use their own contracts within the platform as part of the "Best of Both Worlds" Program will receive 100 percent of the commission on those sales."

PIA members participating in the PIA Market Access Program will retain ownership of their book of business, and if they should choose to leave the program, there are no exit fees.

"PIA members have been asking for a market access program for some time and we are excited to be able to offer a program that will meet many of our members' needs," said PIA National Executive Vice President & CEO Mike Becker. "We are dedicated to helping agents grow their businesses. It's exciting to think that going forward many PIA members will start writing business with the carriers on the PIA Market Access platform and eventually qualify to have their own contracts with those carriers."

Through the PIA Market Access Program, PIA members will have access to over 50 national and specialty carriers. For a current list of carriers available in each state, please refer to the Carrier page at www.PIAMarketAccess.com.

The PIA Market Access Program is fully staffed with underwriters to answer agents' questions and make the sales process as smooth as possible. The underwriters are well trained and seasoned in underwriting new business and the risks associated with particular rate classes. In addition, the program provides insurance CSRs to make requested policy changes. The standard of service is to begin processing all requests the same business day.

PIA Market Access is available to PIA members in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Carrier availability will vary by state.

Agents interested in learning more about PIA Market Access should visit www.PIAMarketAccess.com.

InsureZone, Inc., is a holding company with a distinct combination of software development and insurance services that is dedicated to implementing the best methods for selling and servicing an insurance policy and is used by over 35,000 agencies around the US. The InsureZone platform allows online submissions and real-time rating for personal, commercial and surplus lines. Visit: www.insurezone.com

PIA, founded in 1931, is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA members are Local Agents Serving Main Street America SM. Visit: www.pianet.com

