This amendment, known as amendment #93, offered by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA), would have completely phased out the premium discounts farmers receive when they purchase their crop insurance policies, and would have gutted the private sector delivery system that has provided farmers with timely and efficient delivery of crop insurance. Additionally, this amendment would have eliminated other critical farm programs that farmers rely on. The amendment failed 34-380.

"We commend the House for voting to protect crop insurance and recognizing the important role that independent insurance agents play in the delivery of the program," said Jon Gentile, PIA National Vice President of Government Relations. "With over 290 million acres protected, crop insurance is a sound investment that protects farmers' ability to manage their risk and continues to provide a safe, strong, and dependable food supply."

PIA National will continue to advocate strongly for crop insurance and the vital role played by independent agents in the delivery of the program as the Farm Bill comes to a vote on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA members are Local Agents Serving Main Street America SM. PIA's web address is www.pianet.com.

This press release is online at:

http://pianet.com/news/press-releases/2018/pia-praises-failure-of-harmful-crop-amendment

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pia-praises-failure-of-harmful-crop-amendment-300650992.html

SOURCE National Association of Professional Insurance Agents

Related Links

http://www.pianet.com/

