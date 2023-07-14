Piana Nonwovens Achieves ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems Certification from NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR)

Certification to ISO 14001 helps organizations comply with environmental regulations

CARTERSVILLE, Ga., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piana Nonwovens has received ISO 14001 certification from NSF-ISR, an NSF company, for its environmental management system. The Georgia and Arizona based textile facilities specialize in vertically and cross-lapped nonwovens. Since 2015 and 2019, in each location respectively, the company has manufactured a variety of intermediate products that are behind many of the common household products used today.

The ISO 14001 standard describes requirements that identify opportunities for continuous improvement to avoid, minimize and reduce environmental impacts across the organization. The standard also enables organizations to set environmental performance targets and demonstrate proactive initiatives, from a life-cycle perspective. ISO 14001 is the world's most recognized environmental management system and supports the environmental pillar of sustainability.

Achieving ISO 14001 certification through NSF-ISR, an independent third-party organization, demonstrates Piana Nonwovens' commitment to improving business practices and environmental processes by developing a system that establishes and communicates its environmental performance.

"As an organization, our work is backed by the purpose of continual improvement and a responsibility to our stakeholders," said Daniela Leal, Sustainability Manager at Piana Technology. "We are proud to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to the environmental integrity of our operations."

About Piana Technology
The Piana family's roots began in the textile business in 1582 in Biella, Italy before evolving to develop novel solutions in its industry, starting with traditional textile dyeing in 1950 and the opening of their first American factory in Cartersville, Georgia in 1995. Today, Piana Technology is a multinational company tackling common problems with uncommon solutions with nonwovens, digital printing, and fiber treatments. Piana makes the hidden technology behind many everyday consumer products—from automotive to home furnishings—replacing conventional materials with socially and environmentally responsible technologies.

About NSF
NSF is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Centre on Water Quality, Food Safety, and Medical Device Safety.

