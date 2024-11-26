PIANA TECHNOLOGY'S ANNUAL ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) REPORT UNDERSCORES ITS UNWAVERING COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION

New Report Highlights Piana's Continued Momentum in Leading Sustainability Practices and Successfully Shrinking its Environmental Footprint

CARTERSVILLE, Ga., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piana Technology, the 442-year-old Italian-made textile company renowned for its innovations in the fiber and nonwovens markets, proudly announced it has published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. Piana Technology's report is a reflection of the company's continued commitment to building a better future for our planet through an ethical and caring approach to technological growth and application.

"2023 has been a year of transformation and growth. We have deepened our commitment to sustainability, not only in our products but in every aspect of our operations," said Andrea Piana, CEO of Piana Technology. "This year, we achieved significant milestones, from reducing our carbon footprint across all facilities to pioneering new technologies that align with our zero-waste vision. Our innovations are driven by a steadfast belief that the future of industry lies in responsible stewardship of our planet's resources."

In 2021, Piana Technology established benchmark sustainability metrics that enable the company to reduce its overall organizational, facility, and product-level environmental impact, especially its greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint. Piana Technology's 2023 ESG report highlights the company's tremendous growth in implementing new programs and systems to lessen its impact on all fronts.

"At Piana Technology, ESG priorities are at the heart of our mission," said Silvia Galasso, Executive Vice President of Piana Sleep, the bedding division of Piana Technology. "We aim to lead and inspire as we make meaningful improvements in our environmental footprint and the wellbeing of our people."

Piana Technology is dedicated to leading change through example, transforming into a business for good, and working with those who share the Piana vision.

For more information on Piana Technology's 2023 ESG report, visit: https://www.piana.tech/sustainability

About Piana Technology

The Piana family's roots began in the textile business in 1582 in Biella, Italy, evolving over centuries to develop innovative solutions in the industry, starting with traditional textile dyeing in 1950 and opening their first American factory in Cartersville, Georgia in 1995. Today, Piana Technology is a multinational company addressing common problems with unique solutions in nonwovens, digital printing, and fiber treatments. Piana provides the hidden technology behind many everyday consumer products—from automotive to home furnishings—replacing conventional materials with socially and environmentally responsible technologies.

SOURCE Piana Technology