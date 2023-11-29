Piano Market to grow by USD 373.41 million from 2023 to 2028 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like C. Bechstein Pianoforte AG and Carl Sauter Pianofortemanufaktur GmbH and Co. KG, CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The piano market is estimated to grow by USD 373.41 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.77%. The piano market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer piano market are AUGUST FORSTER GmbH, C. Bechstein Pianoforte AG, Carl Sauter Pianofortemanufaktur GmbH and Co. KG, CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Fazioli Pianoforti spa, GROTRIAN PIANO COMPANY GmbH, Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co. Ltd., Julius Bluthner Pianofortefabrik GmbH, Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KORG Inc., Mason and Hamlin Piano Co., PETROF Spol s.r.o., Roland Corp., Samick Music Corp., SCHULZE POLLMANN PIANOFORTI SRL, Steingraeber and Sohne KG, Steinway Inc., Stuart and Sons, Wilhelm Schimmel Pianofortefabrik GmbH, and Yamaha Corp.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Piano Market 2024-2028

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample Report before buying

Company Offering:

C. Bechstein Pianoforte AG - The company offers piano under the brand names Concert, Academy, W.Hoffmann and Zimmermann.

The company offers piano under the brand names Concert, Academy, W.Hoffmann and Zimmermann. Carl Sauter Pianofortemanufaktur GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers Pianos such as Alpha, chippenale 160 and 185, concert 275, Delta 185, and more.

The company offers Pianos such as Alpha, chippenale 160 and 185, concert 275, Delta 185, and more. CASIO Computer Co. Ltd. - The company offers pianos such as celviano grand hybrid pianos, console pianos, privia digital pianos, and stage pianos.

The company offers pianos such as celviano grand hybrid pianos, console pianos, privia digital pianos, and stage pianos. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to market players is North America. High per capita income (PCI) makes musical instruments, such as pianos, reasonable to people in the US and Canada . In addition, in North America , the number of people attending live events, music festivals, and concerts is increasing.

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Inclusion of music in academic curricula

Inclusion of music in academic curricula Key Trend - Preference for customized pianos

- Preference for customized pianos Major Challenges - Environmental concerns

Market Segmentation

Based on the Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In the global piano market, there is still an important role for independent distribution channels that give customers a touchier and stimulating experience. Offline channels are still essential to complex, high-value transactions as evidenced by the growth of online commerce. Universities will always need to purchase bulk from local players if they want to adopt hybrid models.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Related Reports

The musical instrument market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,906.36 million.

The music synthesizers market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 265.44 million.

Piano Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.77% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, Japan, China, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio