Piano Market to grow by USD 373.41 million from 2023 to 2028 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like C. Bechstein Pianoforte AG and Carl Sauter Pianofortemanufaktur GmbH and Co. KG, CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

29 Nov, 2023, 22:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The piano market is estimated to grow by USD 373.41 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.77%. The piano market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer piano market are AUGUST FORSTER GmbH, C. Bechstein Pianoforte AG, Carl Sauter Pianofortemanufaktur GmbH and Co. KG, CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Fazioli Pianoforti spa, GROTRIAN PIANO COMPANY GmbH, Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co. Ltd., Julius Bluthner Pianofortefabrik GmbH, Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KORG Inc., Mason and Hamlin Piano Co., PETROF Spol s.r.o., Roland Corp., Samick Music Corp., SCHULZE POLLMANN PIANOFORTI SRL, Steingraeber and Sohne KG, Steinway Inc., Stuart and Sons, Wilhelm Schimmel Pianofortefabrik GmbH, and Yamaha Corp. 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Piano Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Piano Market 2024-2028

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample Report before buying

Company Offering:

  • C. Bechstein Pianoforte AG - The company offers piano under the brand names Concert, Academy, W.Hoffmann and Zimmermann.
  • Carl Sauter Pianofortemanufaktur GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers Pianos such as Alpha, chippenale 160 and 185, concert 275, Delta 185, and more.
  • CASIO Computer Co. Ltd. - The company offers pianos such as celviano grand hybrid pianos, console pianos, privia digital pianos, and stage pianos.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to market players is North America. High per capita income (PCI) makes musical instruments, such as pianos, reasonable to people in the US and Canada. In addition, in North America, the number of people attending live events, music festivals, and concerts is increasing.

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Inclusion of music in academic curricula
  • Key Trend - Preference for customized pianos
  • Major Challenges - Environmental concerns

 Market Segmentation

  • Based on the Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In the global piano market, there is still an important role for independent distribution channels that give customers a touchier and stimulating experience. Offline channels are still essential to complex, high-value transactions as evidenced by the growth of online commerce. Universities will always need to purchase bulk from local players if they want to adopt hybrid models.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Related Reports

The musical instrument market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,906.36 million.

The music synthesizers market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 265.44 million.

Piano Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.77%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.34

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Canada, Japan, China, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel 

7 Market Segmentation by Product 

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Automatic Generation Control Market to grow by USD 257.3 million from 2023 to 2028 | ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, DEIF AS, and more among key companies - Technavio

Automatic Generation Control Market to grow by USD 257.3 million from 2023 to 2028 | ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, DEIF AS, and more among key companies - Technavio

The automatic generation control market is expected to grow by USD 257.3 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market...
Dairy Desserts Market to grow by USD 1.32 billion from 2023 to 2028 | The increasing number of product launches to drive market growth - Technavio

Dairy Desserts Market to grow by USD 1.32 billion from 2023 to 2028 | The increasing number of product launches to drive market growth - Technavio

The dairy desserts market is expected to grow by USD 1.32 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.