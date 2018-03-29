Picarro's patented and proven-in-use technology, cavity ring-down spectroscopy (CRDS), used in our analyzers, enables an effective measurement path length of up to 20 kilometers in a compact cavity of 35 cc in volume. This results in our analyzers delivering exceptional precision and sensitivity. The innovative SI2000 Series analyzers combines best-in-class performance, SEMI and IEC standards compliance, easy installation and very low cost of annual maintenance compared to any other AMC monitoring technique.

Thomas Owano, Picarro's Chief Product Officer commented that "multiple sizeable investments in Picarro SI2000 analyzers by major Semiconductor Electronics manufacturers around the world confirm the value of real-time, high-speed continuous AMC monitoring by Picarro's CRDS analyzers in improving yield in their production processes."

For more information, please visit https://semi.picarro.com/.

Contact:

Alan Chan

Sales Support Manager

Picarro, Inc.

achan@picarro.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/picarro-announces-extended-range-measurement-capability-on-semiconductor-environmental-and-cleanroom-applications-for-all-si2000-series-gas-analyzers-300621573.html

SOURCE Picarro, Inc.

Related Links

http://semi.picarro.com

