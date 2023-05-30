Pickle and Chill to Open Second Location in Cleveland Area

News provided by

Pickle and Chill

30 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

CLEVELAND, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickle and Chill, the highly successful indoor/outdoor pickleball facility in Columbus, Ohio has announced plans to expand to a second location in the Cleveland area opening by October 2023. 

The Cleveland operation will be located at the Pavilion Shopping center in the former Stein Mart building (23949 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood, OH 44122). It is expected to house 12 indoor and 6 outdoor courts. It also includes a stylish bar and lounge as well as multiple event spaces. 

Pickle and Chill is a concept that embraces all levels of pickleball and allows for both members and non-members to participate in open play, leagues, clinics, lessons, tournaments and more.

"We're one of the very few locations in the United States in an all-weather climate to have an indoor/outdoor dedicated pickleball facility, " owner David Kass said of Pickle and Chill. "We are uniquely situated down I-71 to bring the same knowledge and experience to the Cleveland market who we believe will embrace this concept as much or more than Columbus has." 

Pickle and Chill, which has 9 indoor (opened November 2022) and 10 outdoor courts (opening in 2 weeks) has taught more than 1200 people how to play pickleball since opening. It runs 7 leagues a week and several clinic series; has 6 active instructors; and hosts over 120 hours of open play, special events and other programming each month. 

The ownership group also owns the only Ohio-based Major League Pickleball team, the Columbus Pickleball Club. Pickle and Chill hosted the 2nd MLP event in October 2022. 

FOR MORE INFO: Ruth Milligan, 614-348-0760

SOURCE Pickle and Chill

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.