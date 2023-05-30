Pickle and Chill to Open Second Location in Cleveland Area

CLEVELAND, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickle and Chill, the highly successful indoor/outdoor pickleball facility in Columbus, Ohio has announced plans to expand to a second location in the Cleveland area opening by October 2023.

The Cleveland operation will be located at the Pavilion Shopping center in the former Stein Mart building (23949 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood, OH 44122). It is expected to house 12 indoor and 6 outdoor courts. It also includes a stylish bar and lounge as well as multiple event spaces.

Pickle and Chill is a concept that embraces all levels of pickleball and allows for both members and non-members to participate in open play, leagues, clinics, lessons, tournaments and more.

"We're one of the very few locations in the United States in an all-weather climate to have an indoor/outdoor dedicated pickleball facility, " owner David Kass said of Pickle and Chill. "We are uniquely situated down I-71 to bring the same knowledge and experience to the Cleveland market who we believe will embrace this concept as much or more than Columbus has."

Pickle and Chill, which has 9 indoor (opened November 2022) and 10 outdoor courts (opening in 2 weeks) has taught more than 1200 people how to play pickleball since opening. It runs 7 leagues a week and several clinic series; has 6 active instructors; and hosts over 120 hours of open play, special events and other programming each month.

The ownership group also owns the only Ohio-based Major League Pickleball team, the Columbus Pickleball Club. Pickle and Chill hosted the 2nd MLP event in October 2022.

FOR MORE INFO: Ruth Milligan, 614-348-0760

SOURCE Pickle and Chill