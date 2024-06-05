PICKLEBALL CLOTHING COMPANY, STACK ATHLETICS, LAUNCHES NEW SUMMER 2024 COLLECTION

STREETWEAR STYLE MEETS PICKLEBALL-FOCUSED TECH IN A CLOTHING LINE DESIGNED SPECIFICALLY FOR PICKLEBALL PLAYERS

SALT LAKE CITY, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stack Athletics , the industry leader in pickleball-specific performance apparel, launched their summer 2024 performance collection, a 14-piece capsule that combines Stack's defiant and unapologetic style with new technology built for pickleballers. Known for making performance apparel for pickleball players who want to wear a cult brand with a streetwear edge, Stack's new collection is the result of almost a year of sourcing and testing materials specifically for the speed and intensity of the game pickleball while unleashing the punk attitude of pickleball and inspiring self-expression on the court.

The new collection includes new colors and patterns in favorites from Stack, including the Courtside Dress and the Rally Tank, and introduces new pieces with all-new technology, like the Men's Flowstate Zip Tee , Women's Rush Skirt , and Men's Tourney Short . Players who take their personal style as seriously as their pickleball game will benefit from new technology that regulates body temperature while keeping players quick on their feet with lightweight fabric.

Key New Technology Features from Stack:

MellowMesh* Liner: Our built-in Feather Sport* short liner provides a like-nothing milky smooth feel while giving the perfect amount of stretch, support, and breathability

Our built-in Feather Sport* short liner provides a like-nothing milky smooth feel while giving the perfect amount of stretch, support, and breathability Caddy Pocket* : Built to hold two pickleballs so you never have to chase a ball again

: Built to hold two pickleballs so you never have to chase a ball again Flowstate* Micromesh: Our proprietary super-soft, quick-drying, microvented blend helps your body stay cool and self-regulate through long matches

Stack's new collection was inspired by their team of professional pickleball players – Tyler Loong , Michael Lloyd , Christine Maddox , Brandon Nsekpong , Angie & Alex Walker , and DJ Young – who can be seen on the PPA & APP Tour(s) wearing the new Summer 2024 collection. Stack's line of performance gear is co-signed by the best in pickleball while still being accessible to those who are learning the game and want to feel like a winner before stepping onto the court.

"At Stack, we embrace pickleball as loud, unapologetic, and disruptive, and we wanted our line to reflect that," said Jeremy Nef, President of Stack Athletics. "In this new collection, every detail down to the drawstring length and ball pockets has been thought of, so players can focus on keeping the intensity up and the game loud. And to all the tennis players out there, thanks for the courts!"

Stack's Summer 2024 Collection is available now at www.stackathletics.com

Preview the Stack Summer 2024 Lookbook Here

Watch the Stack Summer 2024_Make Noise Campaign Video Here

About Stack Athletics:

Founded in 2020 by pickleball addicts, Stack creates a defiant alternative for pro-level quality pickleball apparel. We love pickleball for its short courts, drop shots, and loud pop. All Stack clothing is inspired by our team of pro players, blending durability and function with unique design. Stack is committed to delivering apparel that's not just built to help you move better on the court but to move differently in curated colors and innovative materials. Stack can be purchased online at www.stackathletics.com

