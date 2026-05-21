Pickleball Kingdom Accelerates California Expansion with Livermore Club

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces its expansion into Livermore, California. The Livermore club will be a premier indoor pickleball destination featuring eight courts, with an opening anticipated in Late 2026 or Early 2027. The exact location and additional details about the club will be announced soon.

Pickleball Kingdom's state-of-the-art indoor facility features professional-grade courts, digital scoreboards, and dedicated court-side seating, creating a premium experience for players of all skill levels. Members and guests fill the courts at Pickleball Kingdom, where the energy of open play meets a welcoming community atmosphere built for everyone from beginners to competitive players.

"Our momentum across California has been building fast, and communities like Livermore are exactly where we want to keep building," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Building on our success across the state, we're ready to bring the Kingdom experience to even more players, even faster, and the East Bay is a fantastic next step."

Pickleball Kingdom is renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and dedication to building a thriving and welcoming community for all players. The Livermore club will be designed to create an ideal environment for players and spectators alike, featuring climate-controlled indoor courts, comfortable lounge areas, and comprehensive training programs to elevate the player experience.

The Livermore club will offer state-of-the-art indoor courts ensuring perfect play conditions year-round, professional coaching and clinics tailored for all skill levels, youth development programs to inspire the next generation, competitive leagues and tournaments, and a welcoming space for community and corporate events.

"Pickleball Kingdom is built around the communities we serve," said Rob Streett, President and Chief Global Officer of Pickleball Kingdom. "From the moment members walk through our doors, they'll find a welcoming space, world-class courts, and the kind of experience that keeps them coming back."

For the latest updates and information as they become available, visit the Livermore, CA club page and follow Pickleball Kingdom Livermore on social media: https://pickleballkingdom.com/livermore-ca/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61589739597419

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pickleballkingdom.livermore/

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to fostering community and providing world-class facilities. With a mission to create a global network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is at the forefront of the fastest-growing sport in the United States.

As pickleball continues to surge in popularity, Pickleball Kingdom invites driven individuals to explore franchise opportunities and join this exciting growth. https://pickleballkingdom.com/franchise/

Follow Pickleball Kingdom on Social Media:

Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn

For Franchise & Media Inquiries:

Mitch Kistner – VP of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-725-0072

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom