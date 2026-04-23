Pickleball Kingdom Accelerates Expansion in California with Multi-Unit Bay Area Deal

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, fast-tracks its nationwide growth through a new multi-unit franchise agreement that will bring five premier indoor pickleball clubs across the Bay Area. The new clubs will be developed by franchisees Raj Chellani and Atul Bhagat, and are targeted for San Jose, Sunnyvale, and Fremont, with additional sites to follow as the partnership expands throughout the region.

Inside a Pickleball Kingdom location featuring multiple indoor courts. Raj Chellani and Atul Bhagat, Pickleball Kingdom franchisees.

"Our growth in California continues to accelerate to match the great demand for a premium indoor pickleball experience," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Raj and Atul have the vision and drive to deliver the Kingdom experience, and the Bay Area is going to love what Pickleball Kingdom has to offer."

Fresh off a record-breaking opening in Roseville, CA last month, where the club was met with an overwhelming response from the local community, Pickleball Kingdom continues to build momentum across California. Pickleball Kingdom is renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and dedication to building a thriving, welcoming community for all players. Each Bay Area location will feature climate-controlled indoor courts ensuring perfect play conditions year-round, professional coaching and clinics tailored for all skill levels, youth development programs to inspire the next generation, competitive leagues and tournaments, comfortable lounge areas, and welcoming spaces for community and corporate events. The expansion will create new job opportunities and contribute to the economic vitality of communities across the Bay Area.

"We see an enormous opportunity to bring world-class indoor pickleball to the Bay Area," said Raj Chellani. "We're building more than clubs. We're building gathering places where people of all ages and skill levels can connect, compete, and have fun."

"Pickleball Kingdom stood out to us because of its commitment to community and the strength of its franchise system," added Atul Bhagat. "We're excited to grow this brand across the entire Bay Area and give our community a place to play and make lasting connections."

"Raj and Atul represent the gold standard of franchise partnership," said Rob Streett, President and Chief Global Officer of Pickleball Kingdom. "They bring a rare combination of sophisticated business acumen with a deep-rooted passion for community building. Their investment is a powerful endorsement of our vision and a catalyst for our expansion across the Bay Area."

Raj Chellani is an entrepreneurial and strategic business leader with hands-on experience starting, developing, and scaling businesses, with a focus on real estate investments and operating companies. He brings a proven ability to source and evaluate deals, build high-performance teams, and design systems that turn ventures into durable, cash-flowing businesses. Atul Bhagat is a silicon engineering leader turned tech entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience developing software solutions in the Electronic Design Automation space, enabling chip design teams at major semiconductor companies across Silicon Valley, Taiwan, Europe, and Japan to deliver high-quality products. Now focused on launching innovative ventures that bridge engineering execution with market opportunity, Atul brings deep operational expertise and a builder's mindset to the partnership. Together, Raj and Atul combine strategic vision, disciplined execution, and a shared commitment to community that position them to deliver on a multi-unit development of this scale.

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to fostering community and providing world-class facilities. With a mission to create a global network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is at the forefront of the fastest-growing sport in the United States.

As pickleball continues to surge in popularity, Pickleball Kingdom invites driven individuals to explore franchise opportunities and join this exciting growth. https://pickleballkingdom.com/franchise/

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San Jose, Sunnyvale, Fremont

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For Franchise & Media Inquiries:

Mitch Kistner – Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

Phone: 888-788-0999

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising