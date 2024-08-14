Pickleball Kingdom Announces 19 New Locations Coming to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces a significant expansion into Indiana. This growth initiative will introduce 19 new premier indoor pickleball facilities across the state. The expansion will be led by accomplished franchisees Dhaval Patel and Sanjay Patel of Pickleball X Equity.

"We're thrilled to bring Pickleball Kingdom to the Hoosier State through our multi-location deal," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "The pickleball community in Indiana is passionate and thriving. Sanjay and Dhaval's vision and commitment are commendable, and their leadership will ensure that these new locations offer exceptional pickleball experiences for all players."

Founded with the mission to promote the sport of pickleball and foster a community environment for players, Pickleball Kingdom has swiftly become the premier indoor pickleball brand globally. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities, the clubs offer climate-controlled indoor courts, cozy lounge areas, and exceptional training programs.

The Indiana clubs will feature state-of-the-art indoor courts that combine the benefits of outdoor surfaces with indoor conditions for optimal play in any weather. They will offer professional coaching and clinics for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced players, along with youth programs to encourage younger generations to enjoy the sport. The clubs will also host leagues and tournaments for those seeking competitive play, as well as community and corporate events to foster camaraderie among members.

Dhaval Patel stated, "Our mission is to make pickleball accessible to everyone, from newcomers to seasoned players. We envision our brand becoming an integral part of daily life and the community. Life is better with pickleball, and we are excited to demonstrate that."

Sanjay Patel added, "Our goal is to become an integral part of the community, engaging at every level—whether it be schools, churches, local businesses, or other community hubs. We aim to be a vital part of the community, enhancing daily life, and fostering connections."

"We are thrilled to partner with individuals like Dhaval Patel and Sanjay Patel, whose commitment to execution and operational excellence aligns perfectly with our values," said Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Their proven ability to grow rapidly and implement our vision for premier indoor pickleball facilities is truly impressive. We are confident that their leadership will enhance the overall player experience and contribute significantly to the growth and success of Pickleball Kingdom."

Sanjay Patel brings over two decades of experience in managing service businesses and franchises in New York City and Cincinnati. Dhaval Patel has a track record of leading various enterprises, including hotels and construction projects, focusing on transforming ideas into reality through collaboration and dedication. Together, they plan to extend the Pickleball Kingdom brand beyond Indiana, targeting additional states for future expansion. Their vision is to make premier indoor pickleball accessible to communities nationwide. Sanjay Patel and Dhaval Patel of Pickleball X Equity are actively seeking individuals who are passionate about joining the pickleball movement. They are currently accepting inquiries from potential franchisees.

Opportunities for Franchisees

Pickleball Kingdom boasts the highest industry AUV (average unit volume) per franchise location. Having the highest revenue per location highlights the brand's robust business model and its comprehensive support to its franchisees.

As Pickleball Kingdom continues its nationwide expansion, the company invites motivated individuals to join its franchise network. Prospective franchisees will have a unique opportunity to be part of the fastest-growing sport in America, supported by the comprehensive expertise of the Pickleball Kingdom team.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, visit www.pickleballkingdom.com/franchise.

