Pickleball Kingdom Opens Doors in Memphis - Germantown, TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom , the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location in Memphis - Germantown, TN. Located at 3525 Riverdale, Memphis, TN 38115, this state-of-the-art facility is set to officially open its doors on Saturday, September 27th, offering the very best in indoor pickleball amenities.

Courtesy of Pickleball Kingdom Franchising From left to right: Anjali Mukherji Doria, Jake Doria, Bappa Mukherji

Celebrate the Grand Opening

Mark your calendars for the Grand Opening Weekend! The celebration starts on Saturday, September 27th from 12 PM to 10 PM and Sunday, September 28th from 6 AM to 9 PM. Guests can look forward to:

Free Open Play: Bring your paddle (or borrow one of ours) and experience the excitement of the game!

Bring your paddle (or borrow one of ours) and experience the excitement of the game! Giveaways & Raffles : Amazing prizes await just for stopping by.

: Amazing prizes await just for stopping by. Food Trucks : Enjoy delicious local eats while you mingle.

: Enjoy delicious local eats while you mingle. Facility Tours : Take a behind-the-scenes look at our courts, amenities, and everything we have to offer.

: Take a behind-the-scenes look at our courts, amenities, and everything we have to offer. Play the Pro : Local Pro Zoeya Khan is coming out both evenings to play in a "Play the Pro" event for the chance to win prizes!

: Local Pro Zoeya Khan is coming out both evenings to play in a "Play the Pro" event for the chance to win prizes! Exclusive Membership Offers : Get exclusive deals to become part of our growing community.

: Get exclusive deals to become part of our growing community. Become a Member: visit pickleballkingdom.com/germantown-tn

Spanning 42,300 square feet, the Memphis - Germantown facility features 17 premium indoor courts, all climate-controlled for year-round play. Players and guests will enjoy top-tier amenities including a mezzanine viewing area, community room, pro shop, and comfortable spaces designed to enhance the overall experience.

"Opening a Pickleball Kingdom in Memphis has been an incredible journey. We're proud to create a place where families, athletes, and friends can come together to enjoy fun, fitness, and friendship through pickleball." Bappa Mukherji, Franchisee of Pickleball Kingdom Memphis - Germantown.

The opening of Memphis - Germantown underscores the rapid growth of pickleball both regionally and across the U.S. Following the successful launches of clubs in Tennessee, this location strengthens Pickleball Kingdom's presence and momentum as the sport continues its meteoric rise.

"Each new Kingdom represents our mission to make pickleball more accessible nationwide," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "We are thrilled to partner with Bappa Mukherji, Anjali Mukherji Doria, and Jake Doria, whose enthusiasm for both the sport and the community will ensure this location thrives as a hub for connection and play."

Follow Pickleball Kingdom Memphis - Germantown on social media:

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to building community and providing world-class facilities. With a mission to create a global network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom leads the charge in supporting the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

As the sport continues to expand, Pickleball Kingdom invites driven individuals to explore franchise opportunities and be part of its exciting growth. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit https://pickleballkingdom.com/franchise/ .

For Franchise or Media Inquiries:

Mitch Kistner, Sr. Director of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-788-0999

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising