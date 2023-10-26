Pickleball Kingdom Expands Plans to Open 20 Clubs in Dallas/Fort Worth

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, a leading name in the world of pickleball entertainment and recreation, is thrilled to announce its bold expansion plan aimed at bringing the exhilarating sport of pickleball to even more enthusiasts in Dallas/Fort Worth. Spearheaded by dedicated franchisee Dan Jenkins, this expansion initiative will see the creation of 20 state-of-the-art indoor pickleball clubs in various communities across the region. This deal puts Pickleball Kingdom's total club count nationally at 80+.

Pickleball Kingdom CEO, Ace Rodrigues, explained, "The decision to expand from our original plan of opening 5 indoor clubs to now establishing 20 clubs underscores our unwavering commitment to promoting pickleball in Dallas/Fort Worth. Pickleball Kingdom is and will continue to be the dominant brand of pickleball in Texas and beyond."

Pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in America, has captured the hearts of millions with its unique blend of athleticism, camaraderie, and accessibility. Pickleball Kingdom has been at the forefront of this movement, offering exceptional facilities, coaching, and a vibrant social environment for players to enjoy this exciting sport.

Dan Jenkins, the driving force behind this expansion, is a successful businessman and passionate pickleball enthusiast who believes in the sport's ability to bring people together. He has a deep-rooted commitment to providing Dallas/Fort Worth with world-class pickleball experiences.

"Once I became part of the Pickleball Kingdom family, the outpouring of interest and excitement from the Dallas/Fort Worth community was so overwhelming that the only logical reaction was to expand. Our mission is to create welcoming and dynamic pickleball communities where players of all levels can enjoy the sport they love," said Dan Jenkins.

Each new Pickleball Kingdom location will feature state-of-the-art indoor courts, professional coaching programs, a pro shop stocked with the latest pickleball gear, and a welcoming lounge area for socializing and relaxation. The expansion will also create employment opportunities within the local communities, contributing to the economic development of the Greater Dallas area. Also, Mr. Jenkins will be looking to partner with potential owners and franchisees.

Pickleball Kingdom's COO, Rob Streett, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, "We are thrilled to have Dan Jenkins as our franchisee leading this expansion. His passion for pickleball and commitment to fostering a sense of community align perfectly with our vision. We look forward to welcoming even more players to the Pickleball Kingdom family."

This expansion project is expected to roll out over the next several years, with the first new club set to open in early 2024. Pickleball Kingdom invites residents of Dallas/Fort Worth to stay tuned for updates on new club locations, opening dates, and exciting events.

