Pickleball Kingdom Franchise Founder Debuts the First Pickleball Reality Show

Reality Competition Show Brings Drama and Life-Changing Prizes to America's Fastest Growing Sport

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom Productions is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking reality competition show, "Pickleball Paddle Battle." This vehicle for stardom series will showcase the excitement and spirit of pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in the world. Ace Rodrigues, CEO and founder of the Pickleball Kingdom franchise, said the show's unique format will deliver an immersive, captivating viewer experience guaranteed to unite legions of pickleball enthusiasts, sports lovers, and reality TV fans alike and offer opportunities for contestants to win prizes at a level never offered before.

"Viewers can expect awe-inspiring displays of athleticism, gripping rivalries, and emotional triumphs, all set against the backdrop of the pickleball craze that has swept throughout the world," explained Rodrigues. "We are presently in talks with several national networks and streaming services to finalize a distribution deal that will showcase the sport of pickleball to the masses."

Rodrigues explained that a national call for talent will result in the selection of 16 elite players, carefully selected based on exceptional skills and unwavering passion for the game. The diverse group will be comprised of eight men and eight women, all poised to demonstrate their talents at the indoor venue at Pickleball Kingdom, the nation's premier indoor pickleball facility. Contestants will face a series of challenging and exhilarating pickleball matches, pushing their physical and mental limits to emerge victorious.

The application process for aspiring competitors will be open on July 19, 2023, through August 16, 2023, inviting high level players to showcase their pickleball prowess. Final selections will be made by a panel of experts, ensuring that the most deserving and skilled individuals are chosen to participate in the one-of-a-kind competition.

"Each episode will highlight the back stories of the contestants and test their agility, strategy, and ability to adapt to ever-changing circumstances both on and off the court," added Rodrigues. "With intense matches, challenging drills, and surprising twists, 'Pickleball Paddle Battle' guarantees non-stop excitement and entertainment for both die-hard pickleball enthusiasts and new fans alike."

In addition to the thrill of the competition itself, "Pickleball Paddle Battle" is awarding unprecedented prizes. One male and one female player will earn a prestigious one-year pickleball sponsorship contract with Pickleball Kingdom Productions. This sponsorship will provide them with the financial means necessary to play professionally and continue their pickleball journey.* Another important aspect of the show is an interactive element that will allow viewers to vote for contestants to win a dream of a lifetime – the chance to win a Pickleball Kingdom franchise!* One male and one female will be chosen for this business opportunity and receive support and training from Pickleball Kingdom corporate headquarters.

"We are thrilled to launch 'Pickleball Paddle Battle,'" said Ace Rodrigues, the visionary behind Pickleball Kingdom Productions and the show's creator. "This competition will celebrate the immense talent within the pickleball community while offering life-changing prizes and opportunities to the winners. Get ready to witness the ultimate pickleball showdown, where you can positively impact someone's life with your votes! We have been blessed by this great sport and want to give back to our community in the biggest way possible. 'Pickleball Paddle Battle' is ultimately about making dreams come true.'"

"Pickleball Paddle Battle" is slated to be released in the late Fall of 2023. The audience will be captivated with its high-energy matches, engaging storylines, and intense rivalries. Viewers will be treated to a "behind the scenes" experience, as they witness the determination, passion, and sportsmanship that define the pickleball community.

Ace added, "Pickleball Kingdom Productions invites you to join us on this thrilling journey as we crown the King and Queen of 'Pickleball Paddle Battle.' Stay tuned for updates on the show's premiere date, official cast reveal, and how you can get involved in this extraordinary pickleball phenomenon."

For show details and to enter the competition go to www.pickleballpaddlebattle.tv

For details about Pickleball Kingdom, visit www.pickleballkingdom.com

About Pickleball Kingdom Productions, LLC:

Pickleball Kingdom Productions is a leading-edge production company dedicated to showcasing the excitement and growth of pickleball through engaging and high-quality content. With a focus on innovation and entertainment, Pickleball Kingdom Productions, LLC aims to elevate the sport of pickleball to new heights while fostering a sense of community and camaraderie among players and fans alike.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Christian Waters

Head of Marketing

561-371-9407

[email protected]

For franchise inquiries, please contact:

Rob Streett

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

* Terms and Conditions Apply. Sponsorship winners receive payment of entry fees and cost of travel related expenses for competition in events. Franchise opportunity winners will be awarded Pickleball Kingdom franchise without payment of franchise fees. All other expenses are the responsibility of the winner. For official rules and to enter the competition go to www.pickleballpaddlebattle.tv.

