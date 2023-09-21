Pickleball Kingdom Looks to Wreak Havoc in Atlanta's Pickleball Scene

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the unrivaled franchisor in the world of premium pickleball experiences, is excited to announce a groundbreaking franchise agreement with Eric Middleton and Dave Moran, co-owners of Wreak Havoc Sports. This milestone partnership signifies the dawn of a new era for pickleball in Atlanta, as Pickleball Kingdom Atlanta emerges as the paramount destination for enthusiasts in the heart of Georgia.

Ace Rodrigues, the visionary and founder behind Pickleball Kingdom, couldn't contain his excitement, stating, "Atlanta has long beckoned us with its vibrant community and sports fervor. It's the perfect canvas for Pickleball Kingdom to paint its masterpiece. Atlanta has been on our radar for some time now and we firmly believe that Dave and Eric, with their unwavering commitment will elevate the pickleball experience to unprecedented heights in Atlanta and beyond."

Dave Moran, one of the franchisees and co-owners of Wreak Havoc Sports, shared his enthusiasm, saying, "Our partnership with Pickleball Kingdom is the realization of a dream. We're bringing Atlanta an unparalleled pickleball experience. We fell in love with the Pickleball Kingdom approach and early traction and can't wait for people to visit our facilities first in Atlanta and then in the rest of Georgia."

Echoing his partner's sentiments, Eric Middleton, also a co-owner of Wreak Havoc Sports, added, "After vetting the franchise opportunity of the top three leaders in the space, it was very clear to Dave and me that Pickleball Kingdom was the partner for us to build our clubs with. Atlanta, prepare for the ultimate pickleball transformation!"

This strategic partnership will not only redefine the pickleball landscape in Atlanta but also reinforce Pickleball Kingdom's global leadership in the industry.

About Pickleball Kingdom:

Pickleball Kingdom stands at the forefront of indoor pickleball facilities, providing state-of-the-art venues that cater to pickleball enthusiasts of all skill levels. With a steadfast commitment to nurturing community bonds and promoting active lifestyles, Pickleball Kingdom offers a welcoming space where players can engage, learn, and connect. Discover more at www.pickleballkingdom.com.

About Dave Eric Middleton, Dave Moran, and Wreak Havoc Sports:

Eric Middleton and Dave Moran, co-owners of Wreak Havoc Sports, are passionate pickleball enthusiasts who share a vision to elevate the pickleball experience in Atlanta. By partnering with Pickleball Kingdom, they aim to establish Pickleball Kingdom Atlanta as the ultimate destination for pickleball players throughout the region.

Eric Middleton – In addition to being a competitive pickleball player, table tennis enthusiast and former Ironman triathlete, Eric is a 30-year veteran in technology sales starting in the early 90's in San Francisco. He currently resides in Buckhead with his wife Masami and two teenage children.

Dave Moran - Dave Moran, originally from South Florida, is a 20-year resident of Atlanta. He is a former competitive squash player turned pickleball enthusiast and is a PPR certified coach who loves sharing the joy of the game with others. He has built a successful career as a private wealth advisor and holds the CFP® and CEPA® designations. When not on the court, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Amy, and their blended family of 5 teenagers.

