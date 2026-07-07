Pickleball Kingdom to Open New Bay Area Club in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces a new club coming to Livermore, California. Located at 4650 Arroyo Vista, Livermore, CA, within the Arroyo Seco Shopping Center (former Joann store), the forthcoming facility will feature 8 indoor professional-grade courts across 25,159 square feet and is expected to open between late 2026 and early 2027. New location will bring year-round indoor pickleball, structured programming, social play, and community events to the Tri-Valley. The Livermore club is led by franchisees Abhimanyu Dhariwal and Shreya Trivedi.

Inside one of Pickleball Kingdom's state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facilities. Franchisees Shreya Trivedi and Abhimanyu Dhariwal, who will bring Pickleball Kingdom to the Livermore, CA area.

"Our continued growth across the West Coast reflects the incredible demand for premium indoor pickleball experiences," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "We can't wait to welcome the Tri-Valley community and show them why life is better with pickleball."

Built for the community, Pickleball Kingdom Livermore will offer a family-friendly space where players of all skill levels can grow the game. Members and guests will enjoy court reservations, open play, coaching, clinics, tournaments, leagues, and community events. As a fully indoor facility, the club ensures consistent, weather-proof play year-round, ideal for the Tri-Valley's varying conditions.

The Livermore facility will feature climate-controlled indoor courts engineered for consistent, peak playing conditions in any weather, alongside professional coaching and clinics designed for players at every level. Structured leagues and tournaments will give competitive players a regular home, while open and social play options ensure that beginners, casual players, and social groups always have a place to drop in and connect. The facility will also serve as a destination for community and corporate events.

"What excites us most about bringing Pickleball Kingdom to this area is the opportunity to make pickleball more accessible to more people," said Abhimanyu Dhariwal. "Pickleball is one of the rare sports that can bring together people across generations. It is truly a sport for everyone, from kids as young as 8 to adults in their 80s. We want to help grow the total pool of people playing pickleball and create a welcoming place where beginners, casual players, competitive players, families, and social groups can all find their place."

"Outdoor pickleball has built a strong foundation in the community, and we see Pickleball Kingdom as a complement to that infrastructure," said Shreya Trivedi. "An indoor facility allows for more structured programming, better use of technology, consistent year-round play, and a more approachable environment for people who may feel hesitant starting out on public courts."

"Abhimanyu and Shreya bring exactly the kind of operational excellence and community-first mindset that defines a great Pickleball Kingdom experience," said Rob Streett, President and Chief Global Officer of Pickleball Kingdom. "The Livermore community will experience an exceptional player experience every time they step on the court."

Abhimanyu Dhariwal is an IIT Bombay graduate and entrepreneur with a professional background spanning consulting, clean technology, and operations, including experience connected to McKinsey & Company and AutoGrid. Shreya Trivedi is an IIT Kanpur graduate who also earned her master's degree from the University of Texas at Austin, with a career spanning consulting and financial technology, including experience connected to PwC and Kiva. Over the past four and a half years, the couple has transitioned from corporate careers into small business ownership, currently operating math learning centers across the Bay Area. Their newest venture reflects both their entrepreneurial journey and their personal passion for pickleball.

For the latest information and updates on the Livermore location:

Website: https://pickleballkingdom.com/livermore-ca/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pickleballkingdom.livermore/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61589739597419

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to fostering community and providing world-class facilities. With a mission to create a global network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is at the forefront of the fastest-growing activity in the United States.

As pickleball continues to surge in popularity, Pickleball Kingdom invites driven individuals to explore franchise opportunities and join this exciting growth. For more information, visit https://pickleballkingdom.com/franchise/.

For Franchise or Media Inquiries:

Mitch Kistner, VP of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-725-0072

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising