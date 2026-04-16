PickleRage Appoints Rich DeStasio as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

MIAMI, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, a premier indoor pickleball club franchise, today announced the appointment of Rich DeStasio as Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant step forward in the brand's continued national expansion and long-term growth strategy.

DeStasio brings more than 25 years of experience across fitness, wellness, and franchising, with a proven track record of building and scaling multi-unit businesses across corporate, boutique, digital, and franchise models. His appointment comes as PickleRage accelerates its nationwide footprint and strengthens its position as a leader in the rapidly growing indoor pickleball industry.

Most recently, DeStasio served as Chief Marketing Officer at FASTer Way to Fat Loss, a leading digital fitness and nutrition company. Prior to that, he was Chief Operating Officer at Austin Fitness Group, one of the largest Orangetheory Fitness platform ownership groups. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Town Sports International and The Edge Fitness Clubs.

"Rich brings a unique combination of operational excellence, brand-building expertise, and franchise leadership that aligns perfectly with our growth trajectory," said David Smith, COO at PickleRage. "His experience scaling multi-unit platforms and building high-performance teams will be instrumental as we continue expanding into new markets and supporting our growing network of franchise partners."

DeStasio is widely recognized for implementing operating systems that drive scalable growth and for developing high-performing teams across complex, multi-unit environments. At PickleRage, he will focus on accelerating franchise development, enhancing operational infrastructure, and strengthening the brand's position as a premier destination for indoor pickleball.

"Joining PickleRage at this stage of its growth is an exciting opportunity," said DeStasio. "The brand has built a strong foundation centered on community, quality, and experience. I look forward to working with the team, our franchise partners, and investors to scale the business and bring this concept to more communities across the country."

PickleRage continues to expand rapidly across key U.S. markets, with plans to open more than 500 clubs nationwide over the next five years. The brand's model combines high-quality facilities, technology-forward operations, and a community-driven approach designed to deliver a best-in-class indoor pickleball experience.

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit https://learn.pickleragefranchise.com/.

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SOURCE PickleRage