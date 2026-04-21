PickleRage Expands to Scottsdale with New Indoor Pickleball Club

Premier Indoor Pickleball Franchise Continues Arizona Growth with New Scottsdale Location

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, a growing indoor pickleball club franchise, is continuing its national expansion with a new location in Scottsdale, Arizona, slated to open in 2026. The new club, located at 7400 E Tierra Buena Lane, will bring PickleRage's signature indoor playing experience to one of the fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the United States.

PickleRage Scottsdale

Strategically positioned in Scottsdale's dynamic business corridor, the facility will offer convenient access to both residential communities and major commercial hubs, reinforcing PickleRage's commitment to delivering high-quality, community-driven pickleball experiences in top-tier markets. The Scottsdale club will feature approximately 27,487 square feet of space and include nine indoor courts designed for year-round play.

The Scottsdale market presents a strong opportunity for growth, supported by a population of more than 550,000 within a ten-mile radius and a median household income exceeding $114,000, reflecting a highly engaged and active demographic aligned with PickleRage's target audience.

"Expanding into Scottsdale represents an important step in our growth strategy," said David Smith, COO at PickleRage. "This market offers a unique combination of strong demographics, an active lifestyle culture, and a growing demand for premium recreational experiences. We're excited to bring a best-in-class indoor pickleball facility to the community."

The new club will feature PickleRage's professional-grade courts, along with a full suite of amenities including organized leagues, lessons, clinics, and social programming designed to foster connection and engagement among players of all skill levels. The facility's high-visibility location within Scottsdale Airpark provides seamless access to major freeways and proximity to leading businesses, enhancing its appeal as both a recreational and social destination.

PickleRage's expansion into Scottsdale is part of the brand's broader national growth strategy, focused on bringing premium indoor pickleball experiences to high-demand markets across the country. With plans to open more than 500 clubs nationwide over the next five years, the company continues to partner with franchisees to scale its community-driven model.

For more information about PickleRage and upcoming locations, please visit https://picklerage.com.

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice and advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit https://picklerage.com.

Media Contact:

PickleRage

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Note: This information is not intended as an offer to sell a franchise. It is for information purposes only. We will not offer a franchise until we have complied with disclosure and registration requirements in the applicable jurisdiction. Contact PickleRage Franchise LLC to request a copy of our FDD. RESIDENTS OF NEW YORK: This advertisement is not an offering. An offer can only be made by a prospectus filed first with the Department of Law of the State of New York. Such filing does not constitute approval by the New York Department of Law. An offer to sell a franchise can only be made through delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document.

SOURCE PickleRage