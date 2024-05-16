PicnicHealth Earns Honors as Top Health Technology Company from Newsweek and MedTech Breakthrough

Company's leading AI-driven platform simplifies observational research and gives patients complete access to all their medical records and health information

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PicnicHealth today announced it was ranked among the World's Best Digital Health Companies by Newsweek and named the "Best MedTech Startup" by MedTech Breakthrough . PicnicHealth's AI-driven platform is radically simplifying observational research and enabling life science companies to meet their study endpoints faster and with full transparency.

PicnicHealth enables a fundamentally different approach to observational research by directly consenting patients and rapidly accessing all their past and future medical records from across the country. To date, PicnicHealth has curated more than 32 million patient records across over 40 disease areas, given over 33,000 patients access to their records, and helped 12 of the 20 largest life sciences companies meet their research endpoints.

"We're proving that technology and AI can efficiently capture high-quality insights across patients' journeys to run more efficient and comprehensive studies for life sciences," said Troy Astorino, co-founder and CTO of PicnicHealth. "Congratulations to the team for the major impact they're driving on research and healthcare outcomes through patient-centric data."

Newsweek Ranks PicnicHealth Among World's Best 43 Companies for Health Records

PicnicHealth was one of only 43 technology companies in the health records market segment to make the inaugural Newsweek and Statista ranking of World's Best Digital Health Companies 2024. The list identified the digital services and technologies transforming the healthcare industry, highlighting the 400 leading innovative companies based in 35 countries in seven industry segments, including digital platforms for storing, managing, and sharing electronic health records and patient information securely. Learn more about the list methodology here .

MedTech Breakthrough Names PicnicHealth the Best MedTech Startup in 2024

PicnicHealth was recognized as "Best MedTech Startup" in the seventh annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards, led by an independent market intelligence organization, MedTech Breakthrough, that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global digital health and medical technology market. The awards program honors excellence and recognizes the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, attracting thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries. Read about the awards evaluation criteria here .

"PicnicHealth breaks through data silos to put critical information in the hands of patients and researchers who need it most," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "PicnicHealth is revolutionizing observational research through deeper data powered by patients. By engaging directly with patients and leveraging cutting-edge AI, PicnicHealth is uniquely able to capture the full patient healthcare journey, making them this year's Best MedTech Startup."

For more about PicnicHealth and how it is simplifying observational research, attend the upcoming webinar, Evidence Unlocked: How AI and Technology Is the Key to More Robust Observational Research . Troy Astorino , co-founder and chief technology officer at PicnicHealth, will moderate a discussion with Vitaly Doban , VP and head of data and insights generation at Ipsen, and Dr. Dan Drozd , chief medical officer at PicnicHealth, to explore the innovation in study methods and technology that are addressing the demands for evidence generation and paving the way for achieving scientific relevance and operational efficiency in observational research. Learn more and register here .

About PicnicHealth

PicnicHealth is a leading company dedicated to simplifying healthcare for everyone. The company's direct-to-patient approach coupled with an innovative AI and technology platform enable 12 of the top 20 largest life sciences companies to run more efficient observational research while giving thousands of U.S. patients access to their complete medical history. To learn more, visit picnichealth.com .

SOURCE PicnicHealth