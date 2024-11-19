PicnicHealth Introduces AI Health Assistant to Simplify Patient Care

New Picnic assistant empowers patients to proactively manage their healthcare with medical information that is more accessible and easier to understand

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PicnicHealth today unveiled an AI assistant that empowers patients to take control of their healthcare. Picnic simplifies medical records and provides actionable insights, enabling patients to make informed decisions. By integrating health data from any U.S. care site, Picnic breaks down data silos and makes it easier to navigate a complex healthcare system.

PicnicHealth’s new Picnic AI assistant allows patients to search their medical records, ask questions, and quickly get Gen-AI powered answers with related lab results, procedures, and doctor notes.

"We're simplifying healthcare with a true universal patient record," said Troy Astorino, PicnicHealth's co-founder and CTO. "With Picnic, we're putting our world-leading medical AI directly in the hands of patients to track down and make sense of their medical data. This gives them a new level of understanding of their health history and enables them to navigate their care with confidence."

Many patients, especially those with chronic conditions, have complex health histories with disparate data across the healthcare system. Medical records from physician visits, hospital stays, test results, and prescriptions are scattered across patient portals, making it difficult to track care and leaving patients unsure about next steps in managing their health.

Patients who sign up for Picnic receive a complete timeline of their medical records as well as a unified care plan based on physician notes and advice. Picnic also enables patients to ask specific questions about their health so that they can stay proactive. Picnic also provides:

AI search – patients can ask questions about their health history and get GenAI-powered answers along with related data sources, such as lab results, procedures, and physician notes. Picnic scans all medical records to find relevant health information quickly and easily.

Smart pinboards – patients can track specific health conditions like diabetes or cancer with a personalized, curated view of relevant medical data. Picnic analyzes health records and organizes related visits, test results, and medications in easy-to-find pinboards.

Smart highlights – patients can instantly understand complex medical terms as they review their medical records. Patients can highlight unfamiliar words and receive an easy-to-understand explanation from Picnic using their health history as context.

Today's news follows the recent launch of the PicnicHealth Virtual Clinic , which provides patients access to clinician support to navigate and stay proactive in managing their health. Picnic can act as a concierge to the Virtual Clinic, answering health questions and guiding patients to personalized care from clinic providers.

The AI health assistant is currently available to early adopters. General availability is expected by the end of the year. PicnicHealth continues to invest in their AI assistant and has plans to add future capabilities to further help patients manage complex healthcare needs and participate in observational research. To learn more about how Picnic helps patients take control of their health, visit https://picnichealth.com/care .

