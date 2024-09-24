PicnicHealth Launches Clinical Services as a New Core Capability, Including Clinical Care for Patients and Virtual Site Capabilities for Life Sciences Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PicnicHealth announced the launch of its Clinical Services, featuring a Virtual Clinic for patients and a Virtual Site for life sciences companies. These services, which are supported by a team of PicnicHealth's in-house providers, have been designed to enhance care management for patients and drive more efficient observational research for life sciences companies. This launch marks a major step in the company's mission to simplify healthcare for everyone.

PicnicHealth's Virtual Clinic

PicnicHealth's Virtual Clinic offers patients access to their Universal Patient Record , a unified view of their medical records, and clinician-guided support to help them manage their health more effectively. Leveraging the Universal Patient Record, which is curated by PicnicHealth's proprietary AI technology, PicnicHealth's clinical care team reviews patient histories, identifies care gaps, and provides actionable insights for each patient. PicnicHealth's Virtual Clinic also allows patients to directly interact with the company's clinical care team to actively discuss care recommendations and assist with care follow up.

"We've seen how difficult it is to manage complex care journeys, and have designed the Virtual Clinic to simplify care through a combination of expert clinical guidance and technology," says Dan Drozd, MD, chief medical officer at PicnicHealth. "The Virtual Clinic offers a more cohesive and supportive care experience, ensuring no part of a patient's care is overlooked."

PicnicHealth's Virtual Site

PicnicHealth's Virtual Site enables life science companies to simplify observational research by unlocking a broader range of study designs with novel data collection methods. PicnicHealth's Virtual Site expands upon the company's status as the industry leader in medical record synthesis by unlocking the ability to capture endpoints not documented during routine care. PicnicHealth's Virtual Site is supported by a dedicated study team of in-house clinicians and principal investigators (PIs), who are able to order diagnostics, conduct assessments, and provide study oversight to ensure appropriate study conduct.

PicnicHealth's Virtual Site drastically reduces the start-up and burden of observational research, resulting in a simplified patient experience that leads to improved patient retention, response rates, diversity, as well as faster data collection. PicnicHealth's Virtual Site directly integrates into PicnicHealth's life science product to provide transparency on study progress for life sciences teams with metrics like enrollment and patient engagement rates. The Virtual Site can be used for both hybrid and fully virtual observational studies.

To learn more about PicnicHealth's Virtual Clinic, visit picnichealth.com/blogs/new-care-features .

To learn more about PicnicHealth's Virtual Sites, visit picnichealth.com/blogs/picnichealth-virtual-site .

About PicnicHealth

PicnicHealth is a leading health technology company dedicated to simplifying healthcare for everyone. To date, the company's direct-to-patient approach and innovative AI and technology platform have enabled 12 of the top 20 largest life sciences companies to run more efficient observational research while giving tens of thousands of U.S. patients access to their Universal Patient Record containing their complete medical history. PicnicHealth was recently named one of the World's Best Digital Health Companies by Newsweek and the "Best MedTech Startup" by MedTech Breakthrough. The future is here with PicnicHealth. To learn more, visit picnichealth.com .

SOURCE PicnicHealth