PicnicHealth Launches Pulse Product to Simplify Observational Research

Pulse leverages a direct-to-patient approach and a leading AI technology platform to make more efficient and comprehensive observational studies a reality

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PicnicHealth , a company radically simplifying observational research, launched its Pulse product today to enable high-quality, low-burden research for life sciences companies and patients. Pulse does this by going directly to consented patients, accessing their longitudinal medical record, and capturing study data through a single, adaptable platform. By cutting through many inefficient layers and systems that burden traditional observational research, Pulse helps life science companies meet study endpoints faster and with full transparency.

"Pulse strengthens the quality of evidence generation, both in terms of clinical and patient impact, by supporting more comprehensive data collection and making it more enticing for patients to participate in studies," said Nancy A. Dreyer, chief scientific advisor to PicnicHealth. "I'm excited to see the future of observational research evolve with Pulse."

The proprietary AI behind Pulse enables a fundamentally different approach to observational research. PicnicHealth directly consents patients and then rapidly accesses all of their past and future medical records from across the country. Then, PicnicHealth's AI – trained on over 32 million patient records to date – and clinical abstractors extract data at high levels of fidelity, resulting in high-speed and complete data tailored to each study model. Sponsors can continuously monitor study progress, while patients can engage with the study directly and have ongoing access to their complete medical history.

"The industry has been forced to settle for complex, traditional study approaches that have been short on innovation," said Noga Leviner, CEO and co-founder of PicnicHealth. "Technology has significant potential to deliver high-quality data and insights without the inefficiencies common in observational studies. PicnicHealth aims to advance the next generation of research that will have a far-reaching impact across the industry and, most importantly, for patients."

Prospective observational research conducted through Pulse has demonstrated an improved study experience, with an average 80% PRO response rate and less than 2% participant attrition rate year-over-year. Studies can be initiated as quickly as two weeks.

PicnicHealth's combination of deep clinical and scientific expertise and industry-leading technology capabilities has been a key accelerator for the award-winning company. PicnicHealth continues to expand its ongoing, strategic collaborations across the life sciences industry with partnerships across 12 of the top 20 life science companies. These fit-for-purpose programs span the spectrum of observational research, including natural history studies, safety and effectiveness studies, and more.

For more information, please visit: pulse.picnichealth.com.

About PicnicHealth

PicnicHealth is a leading health technology company dedicated to simplifying healthcare for everyone. To date, the company's direct-to-patient approach and innovative AI and technology platform have enabled 12 of the top 20 largest life sciences companies to run more efficient observational research while giving tens of thousands of U.S. patients access to their complete medical history. The future is here with PicnicHealth. To learn more, visit picnichealth.com.

SOURCE PicnicHealth