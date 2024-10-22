PicnicHealth to Showcase AI Strategies to Transform Clinical Research at Upcoming Life Sciences Industry Events

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, leading experts from PicnicHealth will present innovative solutions for observational research at top industry events. Speakers will share practical strategies and real-world case studies to help life sciences companies simplify their research. Topics will include using AI to streamline research, strategies for enrolling diverse populations, and methods for improving real-world data (RWD) collection.

DIA Real-World Evidence Conference , Philadelphia, Oct. 24, 4:00 p.m. EDT

Melinda Baker , PhD, director of dataset strategy and commercialization, will share proven strategies for recruiting, retaining, and engaging a diverse and inclusive observational research population in the session Health Equity in Drug Development: Leveraging RWD to Inform and Improve Diversity. Dr. Baker will present strategies to achieve true target population representativeness and diversity on the basis of race, ethnicity, age, sex, socioeconomic status, disability, and comorbidities.

DIA Real-World Evidence Conference , Philadelphia, Oct. 25, 11:15 a.m. EDT

Troy Astorino , co-founder and chief technology officer, will participate in the session AI-Enabled Data Abstraction: Benefits and Risks for Data Collection, sharing a detailed analysis of the output, value, and complexities of human-only EHR abstraction compared with AI-only and human-in-the-loop AI approaches. Astorino will discuss how new large language models (LLM), combined with clinician oversight, balance AI benefits while mitigating risks of autonomous AI decision-making.

MOSAiC Global Trialist Forum, Washington D.C., Oct. 25, 8:10 a.m. EDT

Dan Drozd , MD MSc, chief medical officer, will explore strategies for building comprehensive, diverse, and longitudinal RWD cohorts to generate better real-world evidence (RWE) for a more integrated understanding of the cardio-kidney-liver-metabolism intersection. Dr. Drozd will highlight how recent technological advancements can help in the generation of RWE.

Web Summit , Lisbon, Spain, Nov. 13, 10:45 a.m. GMT

Troy Astorino , co-founder and chief technology officer, will join a panel discussing real-world use of AI to parse data and save medical practitioners and patients time. As patients go to more places of care and data becomes increasingly fragmented, collecting RWD and evidence is critical to uncovering previously elusive insights, patterns, and signals. Astorino will explore how AI can empower patients by simplifying access to diverse information sources, enabling them to make more informed decisions about their personal health outcomes.

Cerebral Valley AI Summit , San Francisco, Nov. 20

Troy Astorino , co-founder and chief technology officer, will lead a group discussion with AI leaders on investing in LLM training, exploring when fine-tuning, continued pre-training, or training from scratch is optimal compared to using frontier models. Astorino will share key considerations on selecting strategies in light of performance and cost trends.

About PicnicHealth

PicnicHealth is a leading health technology company dedicated to simplifying healthcare for everyone. To date, the company's direct-to-patient approach and innovative AI and technology platform have enabled 12 of the top 20 largest life sciences companies to run more efficient observational research while giving tens of thousands of U.S. patients access to their Universal Patient Record containing their complete medical history. PicnicHealth was recently named one of the World's Best Digital Health Companies by Newsweek and the "Best MedTech Startup" by MedTech Breakthrough. The future is here with PicnicHealth. To learn more, visit picnichealth.com .

SOURCE PicnicHealth