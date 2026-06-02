Pictor® Reports Strong Commercial Momentum One Year After Launching U.S. Headquarters

The targeted proteomic platform company marks its first anniversary in Carlsbad with four commercial partnerships, seven products, BSL-2 equipped lab, and growing adoption across human and animal health markets globally

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As laboratories increasingly seek faster, more cost-efficient alternatives to legacy single-analyte testing, demand for scalable multi-analyte proteomic workflows is growing across pharma, reference laboratory, and animal health markets. Today marks one year since Pictor Holdings Inc., a global targeted proteomic platform company founded in New Zealand, opened its U.S. headquarters in Carlsbad, California.

Pictor isn't just growing. It's defining the future of how the world detects disease across humans, animals, and the environment. With seven commercial products, four strategic partnerships, a purpose-built laboratory, and an experienced, enhanced U.S. leadership team, the company heads into year two with a growing pipeline and a platform built to become the backbone of multi-analyte workflows in labs around the world.

Year One: Commercial and Operational Highlights

Expanded its menu to seven commercial off-the-shelf products and secured four strategic partnerships, including a collaboration with a top 20 global pharmaceutical company (name held confidential) and a formalized commercial collaboration with Disease Research Limited (DRL) in New Zealand for the validation and launch of PictVet ® MAP assay across NZ's dairy and beef sectors

MAP assay across NZ's dairy and beef sectors Built a pipeline of five active partner agreements spanning oncology, animal health, ELISA consolidation, and wellness markets, and published three peer-reviewed studies in Tuberculosis and Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

Expanded the Carlsbad facility with a purpose-built lab facility, broadening on-site research and development capabilities, and adding expertise across the scientific, commercial, and operational functions.

Completed a $5M pre-Series A convertible note, supported by long-term shareholders and a significant new U.S. investor

Welcomed Terry Kelly, PhD, as Chief Operating Officer — bringing 20+ years in assay development, oncology, and neuroscience, a PhD from UCLA, and authorship on 30+ peer-reviewed publications

Welcomed Tim Shannon as Chief Financial Officer — a 20+ year biotech finance veteran who previously co-led the strategic partnership and follow-on acquisition of Inivata alongside Jamie Platt

"A year ago, we joined the innovative Carlsbad biotech community. We believe the market is eager for accessible targeted proteomic workflows. What the past twelve months have shown us is that the demand is real, the partnerships are real, and the platform performs. Our second year is about scale — more partners, more markets, and more of the science that makes this platform genuinely differentiated."

— Jamie Platt, PhD, CEO and Co-founder, Pictor Holdings Inc.

Pictor's targeted proteomic platform analyzes up to 20 protein targets in a single sample in under two hours, at a cost below market. Through the evolving and customizable Pictorial© software and powered by the AI-enabled PictImager® imaging system, the Pictor platform democratizes access to targeted proteomics. The partner-led commercial model is elegantly simple: partners own the customer relationships while Pictor manufactures and earns recurring revenue per test.

"What drew me to Pictor is the gap between what targeted proteomic technology can do and what most labs currently need it to do. Pictor's platform is built on tried-and-true diagnostic technology but built in a way that allows labs to ask more questions in a single workflow and in a cost-effective way. Building workflows, systems, and partner relationships that can enable labs to expand their current capabilities and make the science accessible at scale. That's the work I'm here to do."

— Terry Kelly, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, Pictor Holdings Inc.

"The companies that define the next era of laboratory science will be the ones that solve both the science and the economics simultaneously. Pictor's platform does that — and the commercial model means that as adoption scales, the business scales with it. That's a compelling foundation to build on."

— Tim Shannon, Chief Financial Officer, Pictor Holdings Inc.

To support the next phase of growth, Pictor is targeting a U.S. Series A of up to $30 million. Proceeds will be deployed to scale assay development and manufacturing capabilities, expand the team and patent portfolio, while advancing large-scale translational studies across priority therapeutic areas with a goal of entering licensing stages with multiple partners within the next 12 to 18 months.

Pictor's Carlsbad laboratory is designed to grow with its partners. As adoption of targeted proteomic workflows expands across human and animal health, Pictor expects to deepen existing partnerships and establish new ones across pharma, reference laboratories, and veterinary markets globally. For partnership inquiries, contact [email protected] or visit www.pictorproteomics.com.

About Pictor Holdings Inc.

Pictor Holdings Inc. is a global targeted proteomic platform company founded in New Zealand and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with operations in New Zealand, Australia, and India. The company develops multi-analyte proteomic assay solutions for human and animal health research environments, enabling laboratories and biopharma partners to run more analytes, faster, at lower cost. Pictor's IP portfolio includes 16 patents, five pending, and seven registered trademarks. For more information, visit www.pictorproteomics.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Krueger

Audacity Health on behalf of Pictor Holdings Inc.

415-235-5031

[email protected]

www.pictorproteomics.com

SOURCE Pictor Holdings Inc.