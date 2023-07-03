PID Controllers Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030: Advanced Software for PID Tuning Improves Efficiency

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PID Controllers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for PID Controllers estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Temperature Controllers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$703.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Motion Controllers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $237.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The PID Controllers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$237.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$363.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$249.7 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 133 Featured) -

ABB Ltd.

Calex Electronics Limited

Durex Industries

Enfield Technologies

Eurotherm by Schneider Electric

Gefran SPA

HANYOUNGNUX

Honeywell International Inc.

OMRON Corporation

Red Lion Controls, Inc.

RKC Instrument Inc.

TOPTICA Photonics AG

Wachendorff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company

West Control Solutions

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Crisis Triggers Weakness into PID Controllers Market

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into PID Controllers Market

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

As Industrial Output Shrinks Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, Industrial Supplies & Accessories Value Chain Feels the Pain

Global Chemical Output Growth Between Dec-2019 to May-2020 (In %)

An Introduction to PID Controllers

Components of PID Controllers

PID Controller Tuning

PID Temperature Controllers: A Brief History

Manual vs. Automated PID Control of Temperature in Industrial Processes

Global PID Controllers Market: Prospects & Outlook

World PID Controllers Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Power, and Other End-Uses

Enhancing System Performance when Advanced Algorithms Replace Existing PID Controllers

Analysis by Product Type

World PID Controllers Market by Product Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Temperature Controllers, Motion Controllers, Flow Controllers, and Pressure Controllers

Regional Analysis

World PID Controllers Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World PID Controllers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , USA , Canada , Europe , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

PID Controllers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Established Use Case Across Diverse Domains Enhances Market Prospects

Oil & Gas: A Major End-Use Sector

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2020

Digital Transformation Drive to Accelerate Uptake

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023

Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well

Industry 4.0 to Give Market Impetus

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Robust Opportunities in Power Sector

Rising Importance in Food & Beverages Industry

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Established Use Case in Chemicals Industry

Rising Importance of IIoT to Enhance Opportunities

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Advanced Software for PID Tuning Improves Efficiency

Cascaded PID Controllers for Better Results

Technology Innovations to Give Impetus to Market Expansion

Issues & Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i9f9b9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets