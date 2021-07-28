Piedmont Lithium Inc. CLASS ACTION Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Piedmont Lithium Inc.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLL) securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On July 20, 2021, before market hours, Reuters reported that Piedmont "has not applied for a state mining permit or a necessary zoning variance in Gaston County, just west of Charlotte, NC, despite telling investors since 2018 that it was on the verge of doing so." According to the article, a majority of the Board of Commissioners said, "they may block or delay the project because Piedmont has not told them what levels of dust, noise and vibrations will occur, nor how water and air quality would be affected."



On this news, the Company's stock price fell $12.56, or nearly 20%, to close at $50.52 per share on July 20, 2021.

