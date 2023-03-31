Piedmont Natural Gas, Duke Energy remind customers to call 811 before beginning spring digging projects

National Safe Digging Month recognizes the importance of calling 811 to mark underground utility lines prior to digging and excavating.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- April is Safe Digging Month, and Piedmont Natural Gas and Duke Energy are reminding customers and communities to call 811 before digging to protect the nation's underground utility infrastructure.

"A spring yard project can quickly turn into an emergency if you don't plan ahead and call 811," said Brian Weisker, Duke Energy senior vice president and chief operations officer, natural gas. "Calling 811 is the best way to prevent costly and potentially dangerous damage to underground utility lines."

Can you dig it?

Yes, you can. The national 811 "Call Before You Dig" system was created so anyone who plans to dig can make a free call to have underground utility lines clearly marked. Contractors, homeowners, business owners and anyone preparing for an excavation project should call 811 at least three business days before digging begins. The local utilities will send a crew to mark underground lines in the area (electric, natural gas, water, sewer, phone, cable TV and others) with stakes, flags or paint.

In 2022, Piedmont and Duke Energy reported more than 10,000 cuts to underground lines (natural gas and electric) in their service territories. Specifically, Piedmont and Duke Energy reported nearly 3,600 damages to their underground natural gas facilities in the Carolinas, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky, while Duke Energy reported more than 6,400 damages to its underground electric network in all its service territories.

"Our highest priority is the safety of our customers, employees and communities," said Weisker. "We want everyone to enjoy their time outside this spring and begin their yard projects with safety in mind."

For additional information about 811, visit Call 811 Before You Dig. To get in touch with the 811 center in your state, dial 811 or visit call811.com.

For additional information, see our story on illumination.

