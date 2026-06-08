Piedmont Natural Gas lowers rates, saving North Carolina residential customers $100 per year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Natural Gas today announced it has decreased rates for its North Carolina customers. This rate change, which took effect June 1, will lower the average residential customer bill by approximately 4.35%, or about $54 per year.

Piedmont also lowered its North Carolina rates in January, February and April. Combined, these 2026 rate decreases are reducing average residential customers' bills by approximately 8%, or about $100, per year.

Passing savings directly to customers

Piedmont customers will begin to see the latest reduction reflected in their June bills, with the full impact reflected in subsequent months. These reductions reflect the company's ongoing commitment to identify ways to lower its costs and pass on those savings directly to customers, helping keep bills as low as possible.

All rate changes for North Carolina customers are reviewed and approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission.

Our view:

"We know rising costs are top of mind for our customers, and Piedmont actively looks for every opportunity to keep natural gas service as affordable as possible while continuing to provide the safe and reliable service our customers and communities depend on every day," said Emily Henson, president of Piedmont Natural Gas. "As natural gas usage for heating increases later in the year, this proactive rate decrease will have tangible benefits to customer bills."

Bill programs and assistance options available

In addition to the recent rate decreases, Piedmont remains committed to helping customers manage their bills and energy usage year-round and get ahead of seasonal high bills. The company offers a variety of options, including:

Equal Payment Plan: Make budgeting easier and prevent seasonal bill spikes by spreading the cost of your natural gas bills in equal installments across the entire year. Learn more at piedmontng.com/EPP.

Make budgeting easier and prevent seasonal bill spikes by spreading the cost of your natural gas bills in equal installments across the entire year. Learn more at piedmontng.com/EPP. Payment assistance: Customers who may need additional flexibility or financial assistance with bill payments can learn more by speaking with a Piedmont representative at 800.752.7504 or visiting piedmontng.com/Assistance.

Customers who may need additional flexibility or financial assistance with bill payments can learn more by speaking with a Piedmont representative at 800.752.7504 or visiting piedmontng.com/Assistance. Energy-saving tools: Piedmont offers tools to help customers identify ways to save money and energy in their home. Details are available at piedmontng.com/EnergySavingTools.

Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, distributes natural gas to more than 1 million residential, commercial, industrial and power generation customers in North Carolina and South Carolina. More information: piedmontng.com. Follow Piedmont Natural Gas: Facebook.

Media contact: Jason Wheatley

Media line: 877.348.3612

[email protected]

SOURCE Piedmont Natural Gas