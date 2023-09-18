Piedmont Natural Gas technicians wrangle championship title at national rodeo competition

News provided by

Piedmont Natural Gas

18 Sep, 2023, 14:00 ET

  • Piedmont teams take home six awards from the 2023 National Gas Rodeo

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A four-person team of Piedmont Natural Gas technicians from Greenville, S.C., wrangled the overall championship title at the 2023 National Gas Rodeo.

This marks the sixth time Piedmont has won the national championship.

"We always aim to bring a championship title home, and our team delivered," said Brian Weisker, senior vice president and chief operations officer for Piedmont Natural Gas. "Agility, speed and safety are integral to serving our customers, and we are proud our teams' dedication to their jobs, peers and customers was on full display."

Piedmont earned first-, second- and third-place honors out of the 40 two-person and four-person teams competing and brought home six awards.

The Greenville, S.C.-based team also earned top honors in the hand dig and relay events. A four-person team from Charlotte, N.C., placed second overall at the competition and best in the pipe-cut event. A two-person team from Greensboro, N.C., earned the third-place overall title.

Teams from energy companies nationwide competed during the Sept. 14-15 event in Springfield, Mo. This annual competition allows natural gas workers to showcase the skills they use daily and to see how they stack up against their industry peers.

The National Gas Rodeo pits two-person and four-person teams against each other in four qualifying events, with the top teams in each category advancing to a final relay event. Qualifying events include the service installation, the meter set, the hand dig and the pipe cut. In the final relay, teams safely race to complete a series of tasks in the fastest time possible.

The rodeo tests job-related skills, builds leadership and boosts morale. Competitors are judged on speed, agility, technique and, most importantly, attention to safety. All Piedmont Natural Gas participants in the National Gas Rodeo earned their spots by competing at an internal competition earlier this year.  

This year's gas rodeo winners are:

  • Gas Masters: Cameron Smith, Jamie Exum, Peyton Huff, Chase McCroskey and Mitch Cothran (alternate) of the Greenville, S.C. area.
  • Cutline Cowboys: Christian Hernandez, Franyer Koschnny, Brian Trickett, Richard Bradley and Juan Hudson Jr. (alternate) of Charlotte, N.C.
  • High Pressure Hitmen: Andy Andrews, Reece Graves and Kenneth State (alternate) of Greensboro, N.C.

Duke Energy, the parent company of Piedmont Natural Gas, will host the 2024 National Gas Rodeo in Northern Kentucky.

Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), distributes natural gas to more than 1.1 million residential, commercial, industrial and power generation customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Piedmont Natural Gas earned the No. 1 spot in customer satisfaction with residential natural gas service in the South among large utilities, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, and has been named by Cogent Reports as one of the most trusted utility brands in the U.S. More information: piedmontng.com. Follow Piedmont Natural Gas: Twitter, Facebook.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Piedmont Natural Gas

Also from this source

Piedmont Natural Gas lowers rates; average N.C. residential customer to save approximately $176 per year compared to August 2022 rates

Piedmont Natural Gas debuts consumer-friendly carbon-reducing program for South Carolina and Tennessee customers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.