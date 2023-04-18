Pieper Veterinary Partners with Chicago Pacific Founders

Connecticut Veterinary Group Seeks Specialty, Emergency, and General Practice Partners to Expand Full-Continuum Pet Care

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pieper Veterinary ("Pieper" or the "Company"), a Connecticut-based family of veterinary hospitals is excited to announce its partnership with Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF"), an investment adviser that manages private equity funds in the healthcare services sector with a focus on founder-led businesses. With this partnership, Pieper will focus on partnering with like-minded hospitals and continuing to expand its model of full continuum veterinary care across the east coast.

From left to right: Dr. Ben Olson, Dr. Virginia Nunez-Olson, Dr. Robert Olson, Tessa Olson

Founded in 1937 by Dr. Neil Pieper and later joined by Dr. Robert Olson and Dr. Virginia Nunez-Olson in 1982, Pieper Veterinary offers specialty, emergency and urgent care medicine integrated with full-service general practices across six hospitals with over 340 employees including 65 veterinarians. Now led by siblings CEO Tessa Olson, MBA, and CMO Ben Olson, DVM, DACVIM (Neurology), they have championed providing advanced veterinary care to the community and developing prestigious doctor and technician training programs, making Pieper a leader in the industry.

"We're excited to continue to grow our family of hospitals and we could not be happier to be partnered with CPF on the next chapter of expansion. They share our commitment to a founder mentality and veterinarian-led medicine. Our goal is to partner with privately-owned hospitals who want to grow and expand while preserving their unique culture and legacy. We offer invaluable operational support to accelerate growth and the opportunity for veterinarians to participate in leadership and equity," said Tessa Olson, CEO of Pieper.

Pieper Veterinary's success has been built on the belief that education is key to advancing veterinary medicine. In addition to yearly classes of rotating and specialty interns, residents, and externs, Pieper serves as the teaching hospital for local Middlesex Community College's technician program, and frequently offers educational lectures in specialty and emergency medicine to regional veterinarians.

"We are bringing together veterinarians and medical teams from every type of practice to create integrated veterinary care systems within our communities," said Ben Olson, DVM, DACVIM (Neurology), CMO of Pieper. "With our expanding footprint and scale, we will be poised to support our community of doctors and staff with collaboration, mentorship, additional flexibility, and development opportunities across all stages of their careers, which leads to even better services for our patients and clients."

Chicago Pacific Founders believes Pieper is differentiated in its ability to thrive in the increasingly competitive veterinary landscape. "We are deeply impressed with Pieper's operational excellence, veterinarian-centric culture, and proven ability to attract and cultivate talent via its decade-long internship programs and established veterinary and technician school partnerships. It is evident that these ingredients are instrumental to Pieper's impressive growth and renowned reputation," said Krista Hatcher, CPF Partner.

For More Information About Becoming a Partnering Hospital

Visit https://www.pieperveterinary.com/for-practice-owners/

About Pieper Veterinary

Pieper is a leading full-spectrum veterinary provider with over 65 veterinarians across six locations in Connecticut. Pieper's full-service hospital located in Middletown, CT, is open 24/7/365 and offers a full range of advanced specialty, emergency and primary care. Their primary and urgent care hospitals are pillars in their communities and all of Pieper's practices embody a patient–first philosophy and commitment to delivering the highest quality veterinary medicine. For more information, please visit www.pieperveterinary.com.

About Chicago Pacific Founders

Based in Chicago and San Francisco, Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF") is a leading strategic private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies within healthcare services, value-based care, and caring for aging populations. Founded with the mission of "doing well by doing good," CPF seeks to partner with organizations delivering the highest quality of care via a founder-friendly approach. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare founders, senior executives, and investment professionals with a passion and successful track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Ferguson

(she/her/hers)

Director of Marketing, Pieper Veterinary

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 860-302-5992

SOURCE Pieper Veterinary