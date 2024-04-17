Pieper Veterinary Partners with Lebanon Veterinary Hospital in Lebanon CT

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pieper Veterinary, a Northeastern-based family of primary, specialty, and emergency care veterinary hospitals, is excited to announce they have partnered with Lebanon Veterinary Hospital in Lebanon CT. This partnership continues Pieper's strategy to unite privately-owned hospitals committed to providing high quality veterinarian-led medicine in the Northeast.

Lebanon Veterinary Hospital was founded in 1983 and purchased in 2003 by Dr. Steve Zickmann and Susan Zickmann, with Dr. Brianna Molter joining as a partner in 2021. This family-run hospital has deep roots in their local community and a strong dedication to providing excellent veterinary care for their patients. In 2020, they responded to community needs by launching an Urgent Care service that provides same-day appointments for pets with immediate medical concerns.

"We are excited by the opportunity to partner with Pieper, a group that shares our values in offering the best veterinary medicine to our community. The resources we will be able to offer our doctors and staff through Pieper's educational programs and relationships with peers at our partnering hospitals will be invaluable to our practice," says Susan Zickmann, co-founder of Lebanon Veterinary Hospital.

"We are so proud to welcome these clients, patients, and staff into the Pieper family. Their passion for veterinary medicine and client care aligns them with our values," says Ben Olson, DVM, DACVIM (Neurology), and Chief Medical Officer of Pieper Veterinary. "They constantly strive for a level of excellence that makes their hospital truly stand out in the veterinary industry."

About Pieper Veterinary

Pieper Veterinary is a leading full-spectrum veterinary provider with over 154 veterinarians across nine emergency, specialty, and primary care locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Maine. With a total staff of over 860, all of Pieper's practices embody a veterinarian-led, patient–first philosophy, and a commitment to delivering the highest quality veterinary medicine. For more information, please visit www.pieperveterinary.com

