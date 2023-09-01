Pieper Veterinary Partners with Mass-RI Veterinary ER in Swansea, MA and Metropolitan Veterinary Associates in Norristown, PA

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pieper Veterinary, a Connecticut-based family of primary, specialty and emergency care veterinary hospitals, is excited to announce they have partnered with both Mass-RI Veterinary ER in Swansea, MA and Metropolitan Veterinary Associates in Norristown, PA. These valued partnerships bring over 60 additional emergency and specialty veterinarians into the Pieper Veterinary network and supports Pieper's continuing strategy to partner with privately-owned hospitals who want to grow, expand, and share in a commitment to providing quality veterinarian-led medicine in the Northeast.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome these clients, patients, and staff into the Pieper family. As a hospital network that was started by Dr. Neil Pieper in 1937, we're honored to continue a legacy of veterinarian-led practices with Mass-RI Veterinary ER, founded by Dr. Michelle Lampe, and Metropolitan Veterinary Associates, founded by Dr. James Dougherty," says Ben Olson, DVM, DACVIM (Neurology), and Chief Medical Officer of Pieper Veterinary. "Both of these hospitals have exceptional teams with highly skilled doctors and nursing care. Together we can strengthen the veterinary care in our communities and continue to provide our clients with advanced medical services."

Opened in 2005, Mass-RI Veterinary ER's team of five emergency doctors provides 7-day emergency and urgent care for families from Swansea, Fall River, Somerset, and Providence RI. Their mission is to provide a total pet health care environment with superior customer service, ensuring that the needs of the pet, the client, and referring veterinarian are met.

Since 1986, Metropolitan Veterinary Associates (MVA) has provided the highest quality of veterinary medicine. It is their mission to enhance and improve the lives of their patients through exceptional care. MVA provides top-level care in anesthesiology, behavioral medicine, cardiology, critical care, dentistry, dermatology, emergency, internal medicine, interventional radiology, minimally invasive surgery, neurology, oncology, ophthalmology, radiology, and surgery.

"The MVA team is thrilled to join Pieper Veterinary in their commitment to veterinarian-led medicine," says Executive Medical Director John V. DeBiasio, DVM, DACVIM (Internal Medicine), MBA. "This allows us to put medicine first, and to continue not only providing excellent service to our clients, but more importantly, the highest quality of care to our patients."

"We feel that the Pieper Veterinary network of hospitals is differentiated by their focus on continuing education for all staff in a commitment to providing the highest quality care," says Michelle Lampe, DVM, of Mass-RI Veterinary ER. "We appreciate their commitment to continuing the legacies and missions of the hospitals within the network."

About Pieper Veterinary:

Pieper Veterinary is a leading full-spectrum veterinary provider with over 120 veterinarians across eight emergency, specialty, and primary care locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. With a total staff of over 650, all of Pieper's practices embody a veterinarian-led, patient–first philosophy, and a commitment to delivering the highest quality veterinary medicine. For more information, please visit www.pieperveterinary.com.

