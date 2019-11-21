Piepho Moving and Storage Receives The 2019 Allied Van Lines Consumer Agent of the Year Award

HILTON HEAD, S.C., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Van Lines, Inc., one of the world's largest moving companies, is pleased to announce Piepho Moving and Storage of Rochester, Minnesota has been named Allied's 2019 Consumer Channel Agent of the Year.

This Award recognizes the Allied Agent that demonstrates Consumer growth year-over-year with incremental shipment volume and increased transportation revenue. Customer experience and overall quality are also contributing factors.

"We are truly humbled to accept this recognition amongst a strong network of Allied agents. Our team's commitment to high standards in quality and customer service in all areas of our business kept us motivated to strive for excellence," said Colin Piepho, Vice President of Piepho Moving and Storage. "With the help of our team at Piepho Moving and Storage and the support of the Allied Network, we will continue to look for opportunities for growth while ensuring we deliver a quality consumer experience. We are very proud and excited to be recognized for our efforts."

"It is no surprise that Piepho Moving and Storage won Consumer Agent of the Year; their focus and dedication on the consumer sets them apart. Piepho Moving and Storage provides an exceptional customer experience while delivering the highest quality move. They are always looking for ways to improve and innovate the moving experience," said Patrick Redmond, VP, Consumer Channel for Allied Van Lines. "We congratulate Piepho's entire team for their commitment and dedication in the Consumer Channel."

For more information about Piepho Moving and Storage, please visit https://www.piepho.com/.

About Allied Van Lines

Established in 1928, with more than 400 agent locations in North America, is an experienced leader in household goods moving and specialized transportation services. A leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers, governments and non-profits around the world. Voted as America's Most Recommended Moving Company for five consecutive years by Women's Choice Awards, Allied is one of the world's largest moving companies and an established global brand of SIRVA, Inc. For more information about Allied Van Lines, visit allied.com. Allied Van Lines, Inc., U.S. DOT No. 076235.

SOURCE Allied Van Lines