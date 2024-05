Pierre Fabre Laboratories anuncian la presentación por Atara Biotherapeutics de la solicitud de licencia biológica de Tabelecleucel (Tab-cel®) para el tratamiento de la enfermedad linfoproliferativa postrasplante positiva asociada al virus de Epstein-Barr ante la FDA (Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos) de EE.UU

Pierre Fabre Laboratories announces the submission by Atara Biotherapeutics of Tabelecleucel (Tab-cel®) Biologics License Application for treatment of Epstein-Barr Virus Positive Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disease with U.S FDA

Pierre Fabre Laboratories today announce the submission by Atara Biotherapeutics (ATARA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapies, of Tabelecleucel...