Piezo Direct Expands Product Line with Advanced Piezo Coaxial Cable and PVDF Film Sensors

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piezo Direct, a leading manufacturer of precision piezoelectric components, today announced the expansion of its product portfolio with the introduction of two advanced sensing solutions: Piezo Coaxial Cable Sensors and PVDF Piezoelectric Film Sensors. These innovations reinforce the company's commitment to delivering high-performance, custom-engineered piezoelectric technologies for a wide range of industries.

The newly available products are designed to meet the growing demand for flexible, durable, and highly sensitive sensing solutions across applications including industrial monitoring, medical devices, aerospace systems, and next-generation wearable technologies.

Advanced Piezo Coaxial Cable Sensors for Dynamic Sensing Applications

Piezo Direct's new piezo coaxial cable sensors provide a robust and versatile solution for detecting mechanical stress, vibration, and motion across extended surfaces. Engineered with a PVDF dielectric layer, these cables generate an electrical signal when subjected to compression, bending, or tension, enabling accurate real-time monitoring in demanding environments.

Their coaxial design allows for consistent signal output along the length of the cable, making them ideal for applications such as structural health monitoring, perimeter security, industrial automation, and energy harvesting systems.

Flexible PVDF Piezoelectric Film Sensors for Next-Gen Applications

In addition to coaxial cable sensors, Piezo Direct is now offering advanced PVDF piezoelectric film sensors lightweight, flexible, and lead-free alternatives to traditional ceramic-based solutions. These films are specifically engineered for applications where adaptability and durability are critical.

Unlike rigid piezo ceramics, PVDF film sensors can conform to curved or dynamic surfaces, making them ideal for wearable devices, medical diagnostics, and portable electronics.

Key benefits include:

Flexible, ultra-thin form factor for integration into compact systems

High sensitivity for detecting dynamic pressure, vibration, and motion

Excellent chemical resistance and long-term durability

Eco-friendly, lead-free composition suitable for medical and consumer use

Meeting the Evolving Demands of Modern Industries

As industries increasingly adopt smart technologies and IoT-enabled systems, the need for reliable, high-performance sensors continues to grow. Piezoelectric materials are uniquely suited for these applications due to their ability to convert mechanical stress into electrical signals with high precision and reliability.

By expanding into both coaxial cable and PVDF film sensor solutions, Piezo Direct provides engineers and product developers with a broader toolkit for designing advanced sensing systems tailored to their specific requirements.

Custom Engineering and Full-Service Manufacturing

Piezo Direct differentiates itself through its full-service approach, offering both standard and fully customized solutions. From material selection and electrode design to integration support, the company collaborates closely with clients to develop application-specific piezoelectric components optimized for performance, reliability, and scalability.

About Piezo Direct

Piezo Direct is a trusted manufacturer of piezoelectric materials and components, specializing in PZT ceramics, piezo actuators, piezo transducers, piezo sensors and more. Serving industries including medical, aerospace, industrial automation, and consumer electronics, Piezo Direct is committed to innovation, quality, and precision in every product it delivers.

SOURCE Piezo Direct