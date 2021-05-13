Pigment Demand to Return to Trend in 2021, Expand 3.5% Annually to 2025

CLEVELAND, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US pigment demand is forecast to advance 3.5% per year in nominal terms through 2025, according to Pigments: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Rising production of paint and plastics – driven by expanding construction and manufacturing activity – is expected to boost pigment orders. Value gains will also reflect the growing importance of more expensive pigments that meet increasingly stringent performance standards and preferences for more environmentally friendly products. The relatively tepid outlook for printing ink and paper product production will limit faster advances in related pigment demand.

Demand is expected to rise 6.4% in 2021. Growth will be supported by spending on new building construction and improvements as well as manufacturing gains, as consumers continue to spend more money on their homes and consumer goods to help alleviate the negative effects of spending more time at home due to COVID-19.

These and other key insights are featured in Pigments: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US pigments demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:

titanium dioxide

other inorganic white pigments such as calcium carbonates, kaolin, and talc

organic

carbon black

other inorganic pigments such as iron oxides, cadmium yellows, and chromium oxide greens

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Pigments-United-States-FF35015/?progid=91541

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Materials & Chemicals reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

[email protected]

SOURCE The Freedonia Group