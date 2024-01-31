Pigment Triples Global Revenue and Doubles End Users as It Welcomes Landmark Customers, Adds Key Hire and Expands Offerings

In addition to its global revenue and customer growth, Pigment further expands its leadership bench, adding Jay Peir as its Head of Strategy



SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pigment , the business planning platform, today announced that it has tripled its annual recurring revenue globally, and grew it by 4x in North America in the past year, making the region its largest revenue-generating geography today. The figures highlight an incredibly successful year for the company as it continues to expand its offerings and global customer base into the enterprise and beyond.

Along with its impressive revenue growth, Pigment also doubled its global end users and customer base, adding brands such as Unilever, PVH (Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger), Fivetran, Ken's Foods, Poshmark, and Miro. Behind this significant user growth is Pigment's continuous product innovation. In the past year, Pigment released more than 100 innovations including Org Chart, Automations, new data connectors, security enhancements and other enterprise-grade capabilities. Since its $88 million Series C funding round in June 2023, the company has made substantial investments to support North America customers, bolstering its enterprise account, implementation, customer success and support capabilities.

Aligned with its goal of making business planning easier and accessible to everyone, Pigment has announced product developments in generative AI, department-specific functionality and workflow automations. The company's focus on end-user experience is a reason most of its customers today use Pigment across multiple departments, eliminating the planning silos that permeate complex organizations.

"At Fivetran, we know that the ability to make informed strategic decisions, automate processes and plan for different scenarios are critical to our success. Collaborating with Pigmen will significantly enhance our capabilities in these areas, providing us with a competitive advantage throughout 2024 and beyond," said Marina Blokhin, Director Corporate FP&A, Fivetran. "Pigment's ease of use was also a key differentiator, and means our teams will be able to self-serve data, spot opportunities and make timely recommendations to move the business forward."

As it plans for the new year, Pigment is excited to announce the hire of Jay Peir as Head of Strategy. Peir brings decades of leadership experience in strategy, business planning, and enterprise software, having scaled two high-growth technology companies from early stage to multi-billion dollar businesses. Peir was most recently Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at Tableau, where he led corporate strategy, FP&A, sales planning, and the transition of Tableau's business model from perpetual to subscription. Prior to Tableau, he held various finance leadership positions at SunPower Corporation. At Pigment, Peir is responsible for driving the company's corporate strategy and growth.

"I'm delighted to join Pigment, with the opportunity to work with our incredible founders and a strong team of innovators to take the company to its next stage," said Jay Peir. "After years of leading FP&A and sales planning, I am amazed by the flexibility, usability and power of the Pigment platform. I'm thrilled to be part of the Pigment team."

In 2024, Pigment's plans continue to be centered around serving its existing customer base and providing the best customer experience and innovation that global enterprises expect. Pigment will grow where its customers most need it, helping Sales Operations, RevOps and Supply Chain departments make faster decisions, in collaboration with the rest of their organization.

"2023 was an incredible year for Pigment. We worked with world-class customers, partners and investors, and added seasoned leadership to the team," said Eléonore Crespo, co-CEO and co-founder at Pigment. "As we look to the new year, we're well positioned to expand on what we've built, adding innovations to our market-leading platform and extending our growth in the enterprise segment. We look forward to continuing to bring the best possible data and tools to businesses across the globe as they plan during these uncertain times."

