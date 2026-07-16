Pigtails & Crewcuts Builds on Strong Start to 2026 With New Franchise Growth, Training Investments and Community Initiatives

The children's salon franchise signed four new franchise agreements during the first half of the year while launching new tools that strengthen the franchisee and family experience.

ATLANTA, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pigtails & Crewcuts, the 85-plus-unit kids' salon franchise, signed four new franchise agreements in the first half of 2026, in addition to launching major franchise support initiatives and expanding community partnerships that reinforce the brand's family-first mission.

The new franchise agreements were awarded in East Hanover, New Jersey; Snellville, Georgia; Odessa, Florida; and Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville agreement includes the development of three salons, bringing continued growth to one of the brand's largest expansion markets.

"We've welcomed great franchise owners during the first half of the year who really understand what Pigtails & Crewcuts is all about," said Michelle Holliman, Vice President of Franchise Development. "Parents trust us with important moments in their children's lives, and we're looking for owners who want to build that same kind of relationship in their communities."

Beyond franchise development, Pigtails & Crewcuts introduced several initiatives designed to strengthen both the customer experience and franchise operations. The brand recently launched its first children's book, "Be Brave Today: Charlie's Haircut Day," which helps young children prepare for their salon visit by following Charlie as he overcomes his fear of getting a haircut. Franchisees can sell the book in their salons, read it to young guests or donate copies to local schools and Little Free Libraries throughout their communities.

At the same time, the brand rolled out Pigtails & Crewcuts University, a new learning management system that delivers role-specific training for franchise owners, salon managers and stylists. The platform includes onboarding, operations, customer experience and leadership courses that allow team members to learn at their own pace while creating greater consistency across the franchise system.

"The first half of this year has been about investing in the future of our franchise system," Holliman said. "From Pigtails University to resources that help children feel more comfortable before they ever sit in the chair, we're giving franchise owners practical tools that support stronger businesses, all while continuing to deliver the experience families expect from our brand."

Pigtails & Crewcuts also expanded its commitment to giving back through a new partnership with Ronald McDonald House Atlanta. Beginning this summer, the Buckhead salon will host quarterly events for families staying at the house, providing complimentary haircuts, activities and refreshments for children undergoing medical treatment and their families.

The initiative builds on the brand's long-standing relationship with Wigs 4 Kids. Over the years, Pigtails & Crewcuts salons have facilitated hundreds of hair donations, and the company is now expanding its Certified Service Provider program so more stylists across the country can professionally measure and fit children receiving custom wigs after medical hair loss.

With territories still available in many prime markets across the U.S., Pigtails & Crewcuts is continuing to look for franchise owners who are a good fit for the brand while supporting the growth of its existing salons.

About Pigtails & Crewcuts:

Pigtails & Crewcuts is a kids' hair salon franchise designed with family in mind. Franchising since 2005, it has become a premier destination for children's hairstyling and a stress-free experience for parents. Pigtails & Crewcuts provides a range of hair care services for boys and girls aged zero to 12, and offers a custom line of child-friendly hair products, hair accessories, toys, and gifts. Each salon is a fun, engaging space where children can feel comfortable and enjoy their haircuts, complete with activities, event areas and a family-friendly atmosphere. With over 80 locations across more than 20 states, Pigtails & Crewcuts is continuously expanding and establishing itself as a leading franchise in the growing niche market of children's hair care. To learn more about Pigtails & Crewcuts or to find a salon near you, please visit www.pigtailsandcrewcuts.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Pigtails & Crewcuts, please visit www.pigtailsandcrewcutsfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Turner

Mainland

312.526.3996

[email protected]

SOURCE Pigtails & Crewcuts