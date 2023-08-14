Pigybak Launches in Cleveland, Revolutionizing Homeowner Services

News provided by

pigybak LLC

14 Aug, 2023, 13:56 ET

CLEVELAND, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pigybak, the innovative homeowner services platform, has officially launched in Cleveland. This pioneering service revolutionizes how homeowners manage their property needs by connecting neighbors to share contractors and savings. With Pigybak, Cleveland residents can easily find reliable contractors, save time, and contribute to community sustainability.

Pigybak introduces a fresh approach to property maintenance. Through its user-friendly app, homeowners can swiftly receive quotes for nearby services, benefitting both homeowners and contractors. The platform also enables users to bundle services with neighbors, leading to cost savings and hassle-free property upkeep.

One of Pigybak's standout features is its community-focused service bundling, streamlining tasks from lawn care to roof replacements, benefiting homeowners and the environment. Shanna Greathouse, Pigybak's CEO, highlights their focus: "We automate those 'aha' moments we all have as homeowners - when home maintenance isn't top of mind until seeing a neighbor getting it done. By then, the deal opportunity is often missed. Pigybak alerts you ahead and creates a win-win-win for homeowners, small business owners, and the environment."

Pigybak ensures user confidence through neighbor-endorsed recommendations and review ratings. Homeowners can make informed decisions by evaluating contractors' qualifications, licenses, insurance, and special designations like veteran-owned or even sustainable.

The platform goes beyond convenience; it positively impacts the environment and local community. Through optimized contractor scheduling, Pigybak contributes to emissions reduction. Moreover, the platform donates 5% of its revenue to trade development and community outreach nonprofits, starting with One Step Ahead Ohio.

To experience the future of homeowner services, download the Pigybak app from the App Store or Google Play Store. For more information, visit www.pigybak.com.

SOURCE pigybak LLC

