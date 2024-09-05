Piko Provisions Named One of America's Top 100 Small Businesses

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO—100 list celebrates 100 businesses driving growth and innovation in their communities and around the world

HONOLULU, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO—, its award-winning digital platform for small businesses, announced today that Piko Provisions was chosen for the CO—100: America's Top 100 Small Businesses list .

Piko Provisions was selected out of more than 14,000 applicants by an esteemed panel of judges for its overall growth driven by cutting-edge ideas, resilience, and strong employee culture. The list includes a diverse array of small businesses of all sizes and industries located in 31 states and Washington, D.C.

"This award is a testament not just to our team, but to the many hands and hearts in our community who have supported us every step of the way. From our dedicated local farmers to the families who trust us with their nutrition, this recognition belongs to all of us. Together, we are driving a more equitable and accessible local food system here in Hawaii, and we are so grateful for the community that makes this possible." — Ethan West, Founder & CEO of Piko Provisions

The CO—100 honorees receive a one-year paid membership to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, unmatched access to top experts and thought leaders, national brand exposure, and exclusive community building and networking opportunities.

On October 8, the CO—100 will be celebrated at a premier event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's historic headquarters in Washington, D.C., where they will participate in a VIP experience and have access to some of the most influential names in business through the CO—100 Small Business Forum. At an evening awards dinner, 10 Top Businesses will be recognized for outstanding achievement across 10 categories of excellence and receive $2,000 each. One overall CO—100 Top Business will receive $25,000.

"As the world's largest business organization representing companies of all sizes and industries, we understand what makes a business great," said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "The CO-100 founders, owners, entrepreneurs, and employees showcase the exceptional talent and innovation within the American business community."

Learn more about the CO—100 honorees here .

