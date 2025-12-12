Pilates Addiction Celebrates 200 Territories with Immersive Art Basel-Inspired Pop-Up at the Fontainebleau Miami

Set against the backdrop of Miami's sun-drenched coastline, the pop-up brought together influencers, media, VIP guests, DJs, Pilates practitioners, franchisees, and wellness brands, showcasing the elevated, performance-driven culture that defines Pilates Addiction. The newly debuted gold reformers featured at the event, will soon anchor the brand's next wave of East Coast studio openings, including West Boca Raton, signaling its continued nationwide expansion.

This milestone, paired with the cultural resonance of the Miami activation, highlights a broader shift in boutique fitness: performance-based Pilates is emerging as a major national category, and Pilates Addiction is leading that movement.

Grounded in athletic intensity, biomechanical precision, and proprietary technology, Pilates Addiction's patented gold-plated WundaFormer – the Aurum – combines a reformer, jump board, ballet barre, and Wunda Chair into one dynamic system. The machine enables programming that pushes clients toward measurable strength, mobility, and functional performance, attracting franchisees who want to offer a differentiated, results-driven Pilates experience.

"Crossing 200 territories is a testament to both the momentum of the brand and the growing demand for performance-focused Pilates," said Sarah Luna, CEO of Pilates Addiction. "Our Miami pop-up brought the brand to life in a way that reflects where fitness culture is headed – experiential, elevated, and rooted in real results. Operators and clients alike are choosing Pilates Addiction because it blends premium design, precision coaching, and athletic training into one powerful experience."

Over the past several months, Pilates Addiction has seen an influx of sophisticated multi-unit franchisees and experienced fitness operators joining the system, with recent agreements in Chandler, AZ; Mission Viejo, CA; and Bridgewater, NJ. Their confidence reflects the strength of the brand's infrastructure, including:

A science-backed training method that elevates classical Pilates into an athletic, results-oriented discipline

Refined studio design that prioritizes premium experience and operational efficiency

A proprietary Educator training pipeline rooted in anatomy, alignment, and functional movement

An integrated operating ecosystem spanning real estate, marketing, studio operations, and member acquisition

With more than one hundred new locations preparing to open in 2026, Pilates Addiction continues to scale with intention, community impact, and long-term operator success in mind. Its signature method remains especially compelling for consumers seeking training that delivers strength, energy, and lasting results.

ABOUT PILATES ADDICTION

Pilates Addiction, a Sequel Brands company, is a national boutique Pilates franchise delivering a high-performance, results-driven experience. Each studio features the brand's patented WundaFormer, exclusive to Pilates Addiction, and is led by certified Educators who guide clients through anatomy-informed, full-body training designed to build strength, control, and mobility. The signature method fuses intensity with precision, creating sessions that challenge, transform, and energize. With sleek, modern studios and a focus on alignment, performance, and client experience, Pilates Addiction offers more than a class – it's a healthiest obsession you'll ever have. Backed by strong demand and rapid momentum, the brand is now expanding nationwide with 200+ territories awarded across the U.S., establishing Pilates Addiction as a new standard in results-driven Pilates.

