Pilates Addiction Surpasses 150 Territories - Growth Shows No Signs of Slowing

At the center of the brand's signature offering is the gold-plated WundaFormer – considered the Swiss Army knife of Pilates. Combining reformer, jump board, ballet barre, and Wunda Chair, it powers high-intensity, full-body workouts that keep clients coming back.

Sarah Luna, CEO of Pilates Addiction, said: "We've created a brand that is modern, aspirational, and addictive in the best way. Entrepreneurs, investors, and clients are all responding to something they've never seen in Pilates before, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing."

Since the brand's official franchise launch just four months ago, Pilates Addiction has secured locations across the country – including emerging markets like South Charlotte, South Carolina and Stamford, Connecticut – with dozens more set to open in the coming year. The franchise support team is hands-on, guiding owners every step of the way, including through site selection, studio design, and marketing strategies to ensure a strong start for long-term success.

Why franchisees are choosing Pilates Addiction:

Rapid Momentum: 150+ territories sold in record time, with demand still climbing.

Turnkey Excellence: Proven systems for consistent, repeatable studio performance.

Proprietary Machine: The WundaFormer™ delivers a signature Pilates workout like no other.

Coast-to-Coast Presence: Expanding nationwide – from big cities to local neighborhoods.

"As early franchisees of the Pilates Addiction system, we are excited to bring the brand and experience to our local community," said Rhea Shivnani, President/Director of Ascend Fitness LLC. "The corporate team has a wealth of knowledge and has been incredibly supportive, particularly as we gear up for launching our first location in Wayne, NJ." Rhea Shivnani is a multi-unit franchisee with experience owning seven Pandora Jewelry stores across South Florida and New Jersey. She is also active in restaurants and real estate, including multifamily properties, boutique hotels, and commercial development.

ABOUT PILATES ADDICTION

Pilates Addiction, a Sequel Brands company, is a national boutique Pilates franchise delivering a high-performance, results-driven experience. Each studio features the brand's patented WundaFormer, exclusive to Pilates Addiction, and is led by certified Educators who guide clients through anatomy-informed, full-body training designed to build strength, control, and mobility. The signature method fuses intensity with precision, creating sessions that challenge, transform, and energize. With sleek, modern studios and a focus on alignment, performance, and client experience, Pilates Addiction offers more than a class – it's a healthiest obsession you'll ever have.

