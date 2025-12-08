Pillar Biosciences and AstraZeneca Expand Liquid Biopsy Access Partnership to China

NATICK, Mass., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar Biosciences and AstraZeneca today announced an expansion of their existing laboratory access program for NGS-based kitted liquid biopsy tumor profiling to include China.

This expanded collaboration aims to deliver rapid, cost-effective, and clinically actionable genomic insights through liquid biopsy testing. By increasing the local availability of plasma-based tumor profiling at leading clinical laboratories in China, the partnership seeks to accelerate diagnostic turnaround times and improve access to precision oncology solutions.

China faces one of the world's highest cancer burdens, accounting for approximately 24% of new global cancer cases and 30% of cancer-related deaths, according to the World Health Organization's GLOBOCAN 2022 report. Lung, colorectal, and liver cancers remain among the most prevalent, and access to early detection and molecular diagnostics continues to be a significant healthcare challenge. By expanding localized liquid biopsy testing, this collaboration supports China's ongoing initiatives to enhance early cancer detection, precision diagnostics, and equitable access to targeted therapies.

As part of the initiative, AstraZeneca, Pillar Biosciences, and Shanghai Zhengu Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (Zhengu) will collaborate to support assay validation in local hospital laboratories and facilitate the implementation of Pillar's liquid biopsy panels to enable localized tumor profiling.

"Expanding access to decentralized, high-quality molecular testing is critical to improving outcomes for cancer patients," said Dan Harma, Chief Commercial Officer, Pillar Biosciences. "By enabling local laboratories to perform in-house next-generation sequencing, we can reduce turnaround times, lower costs, and ensure that oncologists have faster access to actionable insights that guide personalized treatment decisions."

