Pillar Biosciences Launches oncoReveal® Rapid AML Panel to Support Rapid, Guideline‑Informed Genomic Insights for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

NATICK, Mass., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar Biosciences today announced the launch of the oncoReveal® Rapid AML Panel, a focused research-use-only (RUO) DNA next-generation sequencing (NGS) panel designed to help laboratories generate key acute myeloid leukemia (AML) genomic results more efficiently.

AML is an aggressive hematologic malignancy where molecular characterization can be time-sensitive in research settings for operational workflow and investigational assessment. The oncoReveal Rapid AML Panel is designed to streamline sample‑to‑library preparation and enable rapid processing without a batching requirement.

Laboratories can now leverage the oncoReveal Rapid AML Panel as a fast first-pass NGS tool to generate key AML genomic findings while determining the need to run a broader comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) panel, supporting quicker triage of samples and more efficient downstream testing workflows.

"AML molecular workflows often demand speed without sacrificing confidence in the variants a laboratory chooses to interrogate," said ShiPing Zou, PhD, Senior Director of Product Management at Pillar Biosciences. "With the oncoReveal Rapid AML Panel, we focused content selection on guideline‑informed genes and designed the workflow for efficient processing—including no requirements for batching samples and a rapid time‑to‑sequencer metric—so laboratories can generate timely genomic data within their heme research operations."

Key features and benefits of Pillar's oncoReveal Rapid AML Panel include:

Streamlined NGS workflow

Designed to support efficient sample‑to‑library preparation and rapid processing

No batching requirement for library preparation

Time to sequencer: <8.5 hours (workflow metric)

Guideline‑informed content selection

Focused DNA content informed by WHO/ICC 2022 and ELN 2022 recommendations for AML classification and research-focused characterization

Coverage of high‑impact AML genes

Focused hotspots: FLT3, IDH1, IDH2, KIT, KRAS, NPM1, NRAS

Full coding sequence (CDS): CEBPA, TP53

Performance highlights in challenging regions

Long FLT3 ITD detection observed in evaluated reference materials and in‑house clinical samples (including observation of a 300 bp ITD using 2×151 bp sequencing)

High‑GC target support (CEBPA): tiled, overlapping amplicon design supports broad coverage across the CEBPA coding region

Fits into heme workflows

Protocols harmonized across Pillar heme DNA and RNA panels to support concurrent processing

AML incidence

In the United States, the American Cancer Society estimates that approximately 22,720 people will be diagnosed with AML in 2026 and about 11,500 people will die from AML in 2026.

Globally, epidemiology analyses based on Global Burden of Disease data estimate that AML incidence increased over recent decades, with an estimated ~144,650 incident AML cases worldwide in 2021 (study estimate).

Availability

The oncoReveal® Rapid AML Panel is available now. Contact Pillar Biosciences to discuss how the panel can support your laboratory's AML research needs.

Important note

Assay performance characteristics may vary by specimen type, input quality/quantity, instrumentation, and laboratory workflow. FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures or clinical decision-making.

About Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences is a global provider of next-generation sequencing (NGS) kitted solutions designed to deliver high analytical performance and operational efficiency for cancer testing. Powered by proprietary SLIMamp® and PiVAT® technologies, Pillar enables localized testing to expand access to complex molecular diagnostics worldwide. The company offers a growing portfolio of IVD and RUO NGS kits targeting tumor profiling, biomarker analysis, and molecular research and monitoring applications. Pillar's solutions are built to provide laboratories and pharmaceutical partners with reliable, reproducible results while improving workflow efficiency across clinical and research settings. For more information visit pillarbiosci.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

