Pillar Biosciences Announce Automated NGS Library Preparation Method on Hamilton Microlab STAR to Accelerate Myeloproliferative Neoplasm Research

NATICK, Mass. and RENO, Nev., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar Biosciences, Inc., and Hamilton Company today announced the validation and release of their first automated NGS library preparation method under their NGS Application Development and Co-Marketing Agreement, for use on Hamilton Microlab® STAR™ liquid handling systems.

Pillar's research-use-only (RUO) oncoReveal® Essential MPN, a rapid 3-gene NGS panel designed to quickly streamline the evaluation of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) through the interrogation of JAK2, CALR and MPL, is the first kitted NGS panel to be automated on the Hamilton Microlab STAR as part of this collaboration.

The oncoReveal® Essential MPN automation method is designed to prepare up to 96 NGS libraries in a single continuous run.

Key features of this NGS automation method include:

Efficient sample processing: Utilizes synchronous on-deck operations and the Multi-Probe Head (MPH) to significantly reduce sample processing time.





Flexible throughput: Processes 8-96 libraries per run, selectable in multiples of 8.





User-friendly interface: Intuitive dialogs guide the user through all steps.





Streamlined workflow: Minimal hands-on time for sample and reagent preparation, with no mandatory mid-run tip reloads.





Minimal hands-on time for sample and reagent preparation, with no mandatory mid-run tip reloads. Economical reagent usage: Optimized pipetting reduces dead volume and waste.

"There has been a significant increase in the global demand for automation of simple, rapid NGS kitted panels," said Joseph Goffreda, Automation Specialist for Pillar Biosciences. "The oncoReveal NGS Kits powered by Pillar's proprietary SLIMamp® enrichment chemistry are perfectly suited for high-throughput automation on the Hamilton STAR, simplifying NGS workflows and delivering rapid, accurate results."

"We are thrilled to reach this first milestone in our collaboration with Pillar Biosciences," said Michael Mouradian, Vice President of Scientific Strategy and Market Development at Hamilton. "By combining Pillar's simple and robust NGS library preparation workflow with the speed and global reach of our NGS STAR liquid handling systems, we are empowering researchers with a faster, more accessible, and efficient solution to advance their research in MPN and beyond."

About Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences is the leader in Decision Medicine™, which is the utilization of highly accurate and sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing technology to generate data that optimizes selection of precision therapies for cancer patients, from tumor profiling to therapy selection, and recurrence monitoring. Pillar's NGS testing solutions are powered by its proprietary SLIMamp® and PiVAT® technologies, helping to localize the testing process, reduce diagnostic costs and improve access and efficiency of complex NGS testing for clinicians, prescribers, and patients globally. The company has more than 20 NGS testing kits available in IVD or RUO formats, with multiple panels in various stages of development. Pillar Biosciences has operations in Natick, MA. For more information visit pillarbiosci.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Hamilton

Hamilton is a leading global manufacturer, providing automated liquid handling workstations and laboratory automation technology to the scientific community. With a focus on innovative design, Hamilton products incorporate patented liquid handling technologies into a portfolio that includes liquid handling platforms, standard application-based solutions, small devices, consumables, and OEM liquid handling solutions. Known for advancing life science, clinical diagnostics, forensics and biotechnology industries, Hamilton products offer reliability, performance, and flexibility. Ensuring a continuous commitment to quality, Hamilton utilizes state-of-the-art manufacturing at production facilities in Reno, Nevada and Bonaduz, Switzerland and has earned a global ISO 9001 certification. Privately held, Hamilton maintains headquarters in Reno, Nevada; Franklin, Massachusetts; and Bonaduz, Switzerland, along with subsidiary offices throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hamiltoncompany.com.

