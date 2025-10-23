Pillar Biosciences to Showcase NGS Research Insights at 2025 AMP Meeting

NATICK, Mass., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar Biosciences, Inc., the leader in Decision Medicine™, announced its participation in the 2025 Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting in Boston, MA. The company and scientific collaborators will collectively present eight studies and host three corporate workshops, showcasing their latest advancements in rapid Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and oncology diagnostics.

"The data being shared at AMP 2025 highlights our strong commitment to advancing precision oncology through rapid and accurate NGS," said Dan Harma, Chief Commercial Officer at Pillar Biosciences. "Together with our partners, we continue to make localized, clinically actionable genomic testing more accessible—empowering laboratories and clinicians worldwide to deliver better-informed, faster treatment decisions for patients."

The presentations will highlight Pillar Biosciences' rapid kitted NGS panels and their applications in the research and clinical settings to more effectively enable localized testing.

Pillar Biosciences Corporate Workshops

Wednesday, November 12th

"Rapid Detection of Actionable Biomarkers in Liquid Biopsy from Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Breast Cancer Using Targeted NGS-Based Assays," presented by Dr. Beatriz Bellosillo, PhD, Hospital del Mar and Ryan Demers, MSc, AstraZeneca (9:00-9:50 AM, Room 159, Level 1) "Laboratory Validation of Pillar's oncoReveal® Myeloid Panel on the Illumina MiSeq i100 to Deliver Rapid Front-Line NGS for Heme Malignancies," presented by Sarah Herlihy, PhD and AmandaSue Landi, MS, University of Pennsylvania Health System, and Emmanuel Naouri, Illumina (10:00-10:50 AM, Room 159, Level 1) "Accelerating Precision Medicine with Rapid, Front-Line NGS," presented by Dr. Mark Ewalt, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (2:00-2:50 PM, Room 156C, Level 1)

Scientific Poster Presentations Featuring Pillar Biosciences Technology

Friday, November 14th

Performance Comparison of the Illumina MiSeq i100 with Established Instruments for Amplicon-Based Somatic and Liquid Biopsy Sequencing Panels (Poster Number: TT072) Detecting Contamination in Cell-free DNA Sequencing Libraries using Germline Markers (Poster Number: IO040) Detecting Ultra-Low Frequency ESR1 Mutations in Liquid Biopsy Samples Using the oncoReveal® Essential LBx Panel (Poster Number: ST030) Race Against the Clock: Validating a Rapid NGS Myeloid Panel (Poster Number: H068) Streamlined and Accurate Detection of Actionable Fusions with the oncoReveal® Multi-Cancer RNA Fusion v2 Panel (Poster Number: ST072)

Saturday, November 15th

Comparative Performance of Targeted and Comprehensive Somatic NGS Panels in Paired Tumor and Liquid Biopsy Samples from a Prospective Solid Tumor Cohort (Poster Number: ST071) Evaluation of oncoReveal® MPN Panel on Illumina Miseq i100 for Driver Mutation Testing in Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (Poster Number: H069) A Multi-Faceted Validation: Workflow Process Improvement (Poster Number: TT009)

About Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences is the leader in Decision Medicine™, which is the utilization of highly accurate and sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing technology to generate data that optimizes selection of precision therapies for cancer patients, from tumor profiling to therapy selection, and recurrence monitoring. Pillar's NGS testing solutions are powered by its proprietary SLIMamp® and PiVAT® technologies, helping to localize the testing process, reduce diagnostic costs and improve access and efficiency of complex NGS testing for clinicians, prescribers, and patients globally. The company has more than 20 NGS testing kits available in IVD or RUO formats, with multiple panels in various stages of development. Pillar Biosciences has operations in Natick, MA. For more information visit pillarbiosci.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

